Money in the Bank Summary: Evaluating the Latest WWE Card Payments

Otis, my man!

Who has it better than him right now? It’s Mandy Rose’s interest in WWE and now Mr. Money in the Bank. The pleasant surprise and refreshing victory of the checkered match brought to light the first two Money in the Bank winners in an entertaining global pay-per-view on Sunday. And everything was also done in less time than a Monday Night Raw (2: 23.28)!

Otis could really be the gold of comedy in collaboration with Braun Strowman or Bray Wyatt on “SmackDown”. There are so many possibilities. Otis would innocently waste his money for the world championships, perhaps lose the briefcase as part of a match stipulation or recover his character enough to become a universal champion. If something, you want to see it unfold. See him have his Rocky, “Yo Mandy, I did it!” moment was quite fun.

Unlike Otis, who is new to the world championship, Asuka, the winner of Money in the Bank, won a deserved but complicated match contract. While everything about the adorable babyface Otis seems fresh, WWE will have to find a way to breathe new life into an Asuka-Becky Lynch screenplay on “Raw” after the two recently clashed at the Royal Rumble. Their victories also put the short term future of Heavy Machinery and the Kabuki Warriors in limbo.

King Corbin was denied his two seizures in the briefcase in the match which had a unique cinematic sensation “Amazing Race” which saw the wrestlers heading towards the roof of the WWE headquarters. Asuka dropped Corbin off the ladder before grabbing his towel. AJ Styles and Corbin later escaped the men’s contract, dropping it into the hands of Otis – adding to the feeling of a happy accident.

Oh, and Corbin appeared to throw Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the roof very quickly and advertisers completely under-sold it. Has anyone checked them?

The fact that Black and Shayna Baszler played such small roles at the end of the match is a disheartening sign for them – especially with all the time spent on television.

At first, it was weird to see the 12 competitors in their wrestling gear at a head office, but it quickly established that you were going to see something unique. The men started in the gym and the women in the lobby – where Asuka jumped wild from a balcony to the rest of the field before taking the elevator. What followed was quite entertaining, but not knowing how close the wrestlers were to the roof kept him from being more convincing than that.

There were some cool moments, like Doink the Clown popping up behind a chair, Stephanie McMahon telling Dana Brooke that she caught the wrong briefcase in the conference room, Vince McMahon kicking Styles and Daniel Bryan off from his office, then using hand sanitizer, and “SmackDown” boss Bruce Prichard appearing in a bathroom by the name of Brother Love.

Otis replied “Yes!” sings as Bryan kicks Corbin and Styles is frightened by a photo of The Undertaker and a coffin. Otis even started an “Animal House” type food fight in catering between men and women including Paul Heyman.

It wasn’t the Boneyard game or even the Firefly Fun House game when it came to drama, but WWE delivered something entertaining with unexpected winners despite some holes in the script. How? ‘Or’ What made The styles come out below the weights that Otis put him in the gym?

The man Otis will try to overthrow, the universal champion Strowman, retained his title by defeating the Wyatt of type Rogers in a strange but convincing match. Although Strowman having his Wyatt family black sheep mask apparently under the ring didn’t make sense, it ultimately made a great story. With the mask, Strowman seemed to go to Wyatt, who kept saying that he had told him – that is to say The Fiend – that he could recover Strowman

Instead, the monster among the men – after the Firefly Fun House puppets celebrated around the ring – stepped on the mask and hit Wyatt with the powerslam on the march to claim 1-2-3. Give WWE credit for not changing their title quickly and for giving the demon a reason to go out and continue the feud. Wyatt and Strowman have a little chemistry and we see more.

On the other side, the foundation under the character of Drew McIntyre continues to be built. The construction and deliberate pace of the WWE Champion’s game against Seth Rollins looked like something that would have played even better in front of a live audience. After many twists and turns, the finish continued to make McIntyre a different type of champion.

He won by hitting the Claymore Kick out of nowhere and not after the countdown. This makes the finisher – which Rollins has successfully countered – feel more dangerous. He asked Rollins to shake his hand when it was done as a sign of respect, which he did. It was a gesture of true leadership that the “Monday Evening Messiah” was not capable of. I hope it is a McIntyre who will continue to use throughout his reign. Sportsmanship is ideal for a babyface.

Among women, Bayley achieved one of the best character performances in his heel race. The former hug asked for a time-out before hitting Tamina in the face. She even took a bottle of Corey Graves water, rigged sipped it and splashed Tamina with it. Bayley thanked him for the water after he was able to slide Tamina into a crucifix to keep the SmackDown women’s championship. The lack of a real personal problem between the two left this feeling a bit flat.

The dynamic Bayley-Sasha Banks remains one of the strangest in WWE. Perhaps it is because they do not precipitate a breakup or that we have already been rigged. The bank distraction helped Bayley win and the two seemed closer than ever. Advertisers noted, however, that Bayley didn’t let Banks speak in a pre-game interview and that The Boss was the reason his friend still had gold. Hopefully this will turn into a huge long term gain.

Other matches

Bobby Lashley on R-Truth

Lashley, after being accidentally slapped by Truth, replacing MVP looks like the start of a possible alliance. The squash match – in which Lashley looked impressive – continued this new aggression. In the end, Truth called Tom Brady, instead of his Buccaneers teammate and 24/7 champion, Rob Gronkowski.

New Day on Lucha House Party, Forgotten Sons and Miz and Morrison to keep the SmackDown team championships

Giving Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado a few minutes à la carte in this format is never a bad thing and Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler had a solid performance. These three teams have truly maintained a rhythm and frenzy that is sometimes lacking in WWE multi-man matches. New Day remains one of the few label teams to benefit from championship extensions. Big E hit the Big Ending on Metalik to get the win.

Biggest winner: Otis

The Biggest Loser: Shayna Baszler

Best match: Money in the bank ladder match

Classroom: B