Larry Moreno of St. Francis Brooklyn is a basketball shooting assistant

He bounced balls on buildings and through the hoop. Long-range plans for intersections hundreds of meters away. Jumped 360 degrees in the air, put the ball between his legs and hit the field behind his head. Sank heaps by jumping on top of a fire hydrant or off a metal fence.

The higher the level of difficulty, the better for Larry Moreno. It is his own personal H-O-R-S-E game that he continues to try to dominate.

“I don’t know how he makes them,” said Glenn Braica, his trainer in St. Francis Brooklyn. “People seem really interested. Some shots are incredible. Just amazing. “

In the past two months, the second year guard has become somewhat of a social media sensation while maintaining social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic. His Instagram followers have gone from a few thousand to just under 31,000. His photos have been featured on ESPN.com, SportsCenter on Instagram and Facebook Top 10, Overtime, House of Highlights and FIBA. He was the subject of a segment on NBC 4 New York News with Bruce Beck. Stephon Marbury has commented on his Instagram posts and he can count Drake among his followers. All because of the traps he puts on his account.

“It’s pretty cool that a lot of people support me,” said the 5’11 “Moreno, who is finally healthy after a torn hip labrum was operated on in January 2019.” It’s just amazing that people around the world are noticing me.

“One thing I also like is to draw attention to my school. I represent my school essentially through everything. I try to wear our tracksuit when I take my photos, so everyone knows I’m going to St. Francis College. “

Moreno, known as “Light Cheese Larry” and “Dominican Mamba”, always had the knack for hitting hard shots. One day after training in high school, he threw a ball from the half court. He was often precise about half court after workouts. Over the summer, he started making videos that were republished on a few websites, but once school started in September, he put this hobby on hold.

At the end of the St. Francis season on March 4, he had more free time. On March 25, he went viral for the first time in a half-court shot which he intentionally left short, cashing in on a rebound. With the residence orders in force in force, Moreno only had time. He started going out early in the morning every day with his younger brother, Dangelo Meza, filming him, both wearing masks and gloves. Fortunately for him, the rims of the courts near his house in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, have not been taken apart. Sometimes, he insists, he succeeds on the first try. Other times, it takes several attempts.

“I had the impression that during this period, it was really perfect, because everyone has nothing to do but be on social networks,” he said. “I like the fact that the shots I take are incredible shots that people would probably never make in their lifetime.”

Braica praised Moreno, 19, the person, citing his spirit during two difficult seasons to deal with injuries and the willingness to burn a year of eligibility last season because he wanted to help seniors when so of teammates fell due to an injury. The plan was to request a second medical redshirt because the hip was simply not consistently ready. But in early February, St. Francis was understaffed and Moreno was feeling well. He entered Braica’s office and told him that he wanted to play.

In the next game, Moreno came off the bench to score 19 points in a win against Mount St. Mary’s. It was not a straight line of progress. There were days when her hip was still not well. But he contributed, scoring eight points in a road victory over rival LIU Brooklyn and scoring eight points in a heartbreaking first-round defeat at eventual champion Robert Morris. It was flashes of the player Braica envisioned when Moreno signed up, the guy who scored 2,000 points in an illustrious career at Brooklyn High School for Law & Technology, who led his school to his very first title. city ​​as a senior.

“If he’s 100%, he’s a top goalie in our league, I think,” said Braica.

For the moment, Moreno is known for his trap shots. This is why her Instagram numbers have soared. But soon, he thinks his prowess on a basketball court in a traditional game will now catch up with him in good health.

“By the time I graduate,” said Moreno, “I feel like people will know me for both.”