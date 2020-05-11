Lamar Alexander warns “not enough money” to help everyone

Congress will not be able to appropriate enough money to help all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, warned Senator Lamar Alexander on Sunday.

“There is not enough money to help everyone suffer when you close the government,” the Tennessee Republican said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

The solution to reopening the economy is to “test, find the isolate, treatments and vaccines,” said Alexander, who chairs the Senate committee on health, education, work and pensions. “We have to let people go back to work and make a living.