Kudlow baffled by Obama critics of the Trump administration

On Friday, Trump downplayed record unemployment and said “these jobs will be back and they will be very soon.”

Asked if this promise could be kept, Kudlow said on Sunday that he did not want to stifle the numbers, which will be very difficult for May.

However, Kudlow said: “In the figures, there is a silver lining … about 80 percent were temporary leaves and layoffs. This, by the way, does not guarantee that you will return to a job, but this strongly suggests that the link between the worker and the company is still intact. “

He also pushed the Congressional Budget Office forecast for a strong second half of the year – “probably 20 percent economic growth” – and for a “huge snapback” in 2021.

“I’m going to leave President Obama alone. I just want to say that I think this is the case with the current consensus,” said Kudlow.

Yet not everyone is convinced that there will be a rapid economic resurgence. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president Neel Kashkari, who appeared on ABC after Kudlow, said he wanted Kudlow’s point of view to be realistic.

“Unfortunately, the recovery is more likely to be slow and more gradual,” and the worst is yet to come on the employment front, he said. “To solve the economy, we have to solve the virus. Let us never lose sight of this fact. “