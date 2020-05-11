Kevin Durant won’t return to Nets if NBA resumes 2020 season

The Nets hope the NBA season will resume. But a drastically changed schedule will not change Kevin Durant’s return plan.

Although the currently suspended 2019-2020 season may now extend to October – when Durant was preparing to return from a year-long absence with an Achilles rupture – due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nets would intend to let the MVP twice from the finals recover until the start of next season,

“Kevin Durant will not return to the Nets this year. It does not happen if they play. They don’t play it, “said Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. on The Woj Pod during a discussion on the rush of players to finish this season.

When Durant, 31, signed a maximum four-year contract with the Nets last summer, their new superstar was expected to rest and rehabilitate for a year, before returning for the 2020-21 season. , which could now start late. like Christmas. But with Durant who has moved on to 3-on-3 games in recent weeks and the Nets (30-34) vying for seventh seeded Eastern Conference if the season resumes – with a scenario moving straight to the playoffs – a window opened to Durant to make his cinematic debut with Brooklyn.

General manager Sean Marks kept the idea alive when he recently said that Durant’s return date was always flexible.

“It’s a $ 110 million question,” Marks told Newshub. “Seriously, we tried not to talk too much about its chronology.

“I can tell you this though – before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that’s a good thing.”

However, the risk of prematurely bringing back their franchise-changing star outweighs the potential reward of a rusty Durant – who was one of the four nets who contracted COVID-19 – trying to develop chemistry with new teammates and make an unlikely playoff run.

“I just don’t know how the end of this pandemic will affect anyone, let alone Kevin,” said Marks. “When you have invested enough in a player like Kevin, we will never push him back.”