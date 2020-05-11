Iran fires missile at its own ship during training exercise, kills sailor

Tehran, Iran – An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support ship near its target, killing at least one sailor and wounding others amid increased tensions between Tehran and the United States.

The friendly fire occurred Sunday near the port of Jask, about 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman, state television reported on Monday.

The missile struck the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship, participating in the exercise.

State television described the missile strike as an accident, claiming that the Konarak had stayed too close to the target. The Konarak had put targets in the water for other ships to shoot at it, he said.

Iranian media reported that the Konarak had been overhauled in 2018 and had been able to launch sea missiles. The 47-meter (155-foot) ship, made in the Netherlands, had been in service since 1988 and had a capacity 40 tonnes. It generally carries a crew of 20 sailors.

Iran regularly organizes exercises in the region, which is closed to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes. U.S. Navy 5th Fleet, which monitors the area, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Iranian media rarely report mishaps during their exercises, signaling the seriousness of the incident. This incident also comes amid months of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018 and imposed overwhelming sanctions in the country.