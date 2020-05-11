Internship stores bankruptcy files in the midst of a coronavirus crisis

The discount store Discount Stores Stage filed for bankruptcy on Sunday with plans to sell its business after the coronavirus crisis threw a wrench in its recovery plans.

Houston-based owner of Peebles, Goody’s and Gordmans, said he had no choice but to seek a buyer in the Chapter 11 process after the pandemic forced him to close its 726 stores and to lay off more than 14,000 employees.

“This is a very difficult announcement and it is a decision that we only made after we had exhausted all possible alternatives,” said CEO Michael Glazer in a statement.

Stage will reopen its stores in early June to liquidate its stocks as part of a plan to close its operations, starting with more than 500 locations which will open on Friday. The company said it would stop the phase-out plan in certain locations if it got a viable offer.

The coronavirus crisis hit just as Stage was struggling to turn all of its stores into discount stores under the Gordmans brand, which currently has 289 locations, according to company court filings.

Internship’s plan to convert approximately 220 stores to the Gordmans brand by mid-2020 helped boost share prices earlier this year, even after missing holiday forecasts, the company said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled these plans as Stage closed its stores and accumulated about $ 31 million in overdue rent bills, according to court records.

“In this new reality and in total uncertainty, in the absence of a third-party investor or buyer, Stage Stores does not have the cash to implement its plan and continue its operations,” said Elaine D. Crowley, the new head of corporate restructuring, in a statement. Monday court filing.

Stage is just the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic, which knocked retail sales in the United States down 8.7% in March. Upscale chains J.Crew and Neiman Marcus both started the Chapter 11 process last week.