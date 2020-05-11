How to watch Comedy Central’s Call Your Mother documentary tonight

Happy Mother’s Day!

You may not be able to kiss your mother because of the coronavirus crisis, but that doesn’t mean you can’t laugh with her – at least 6 feet away.

Comedy Central will air this evening “Call your mother,” a documentary on the moms and their children actors of the Oscar-nominated filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (“Jesus Camp”, “Freakonomics: The Movie”).

The documentary will feature humorous music videos and interviews with comic book superstars Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, Lucas Brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.

“Comedy Central is very proud to present this documentary to the world,” said Sarah Babineau, manager of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises, in a press release. “Heidi and Rachel have created a fascinating and layered look at how the relationships between actors and their mothers shape their craft. It’s a hilarious and insightful take on the indelible mark that our mothers leave us all. “

“Call your mother” will be broadcast this evening at 10 p.m. Pacific on Central comedy.