Hot property: Chef Zach Pollack puts Silver Lake at home on the menu

Zach Pollack, chef and owner of Alimento and Cosa Buona restaurants in Los Angeles, put his Silver Lake home on the market for $ 1.455 million. And it seems he has already had at least one bite; the updated two-story is currently listed as “accepting backup offers,” according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Designed for indoor and outdoor entertainment, the charcoal-colored house has nine-foot retractable doors that open the living room to a front terrace. A motorized awning covers the space at the press of a button.

1/11 The front. (Cameron Carothers) 2/11 The front terrace. (Cameron Carothers) 3/11 The dining room. (Cameron Carothers) 4/11 The kitchen has been renovated. (Cameron Carothers) 5/11 The breakfast room. (Cameron Carothers) 6/11 The family room / den. (Cameron Carothers) 7/11 The master bedroom. (Cameron Carothers) 8/11 The main bathroom. (Cameron Carothers) 9/11 The backyard has a fireplace and a Tuscan grill. (Cameron Carothers) ten/11 There is also a lattice dining terrace. (Cameron Carothers) 11/11 The backyard. (Cameron Carothers)

Indoors, the 1,740 square foot floor plan includes a dining room, family room / den, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances.

Outside, flowering bougainvilleas cover a dining patio topped with trellis. A hillside garden, an outdoor fireplace with a Tuscan grill, terraces and landscaping complete the grounds.

Deasy Penner Podley’s Barry Gray holds the list.

Originally from Angeleno, Pollack perfected his craft in Italy before returning to the United States to work with Michelin-starred chef David Myers. He opened Alimento in 2014 and was nominated for the James Beard Foundation’s Star Chef of the Year the following year. In 2017, he opened the neighborhood pizzeria Cosa Buona.