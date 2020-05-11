Freight trains continue to run despite coronavirus slowdowns

Traffic and aircraft noise has subsided across much of Los Angeles County and California as health authorities keep people inside.

But if you listen carefully, you will still hear the whistle of trains transporting and transporting food, consumer products, chemicals and livestock to and from manufacturers, stores and ports across the country.

At the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, or BNSF, transit hub at La Mirada, Russ Abbott, a locomotive engineer, said that when the pandemic first struck, his only clue that life outside of the Railway had changed was his faster journey from home to work.

“It was really fast,” he said, describing the lack of traffic on the roads. “It was different.

“But here, nobody was sick, we continued to move cars and all this seemed normal,” he told a curious visitor seated in the cab of the 3,800-horsepower BNSF locomotive he was driving on the tracks parallel to Stage Road in this east. suburb of Los Angeles County.

Locomotive engineer Russ Abbott drives the 3,800-horsepower BNSF locomotive at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway transit center in La Mirada, California. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

In the past two months, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting closures have disrupted national supply chains and hammered all sectors of the transportation industry. Freight railways were also affected, but not at the airline and automaker level.

This is because the railways are transporting essential items during this pandemic, including frozen meat and vegetable oil, and chemicals such as bleach and sand for fracking. Abbott witnesses this supply chain during his working days, click-clack train wheels, carrying thousands of tons of supplies, which roll over the joints and squats of the railroad tracks.

At La Mirada, these tracks move on a trajectory from northwest to southeast, behind a Home Depot, an international paper warehouse and a point of sale in the United States. A small spur takes the railroad west to an Amazon distribution center, a Frito-Lay warehouse, and a Staples distribution center.

The railway provides these companies with a direct connection to the coastal ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, as well as to the vast interior of the country.

And while Abbott likes to move trains back and forth among county suppliers and distributors, it’s the Cajon Pass he likes.

“I always feel chills every time I cross it,” he said, describing the scenic walk through the mountains of San Bernardino and San Gabriel, which are now covered in poppies and wildflowers. “It never gets old.”

The Tehachapi loop is a three-quarter-mile spiral that connects the San Joaquin Valley with the Mojave Desert, gaining 77 feet above sea level. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

And although Abbott’s daily newspaper hasn’t changed dramatically since the start of the year, there are differences, said BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent.

Employees now mainly capture information and data via iPads outside, so they don’t have to congregate at the office; the trains are wiped between shifts; and operators and other workers wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“But safety has always been a pillar,” said Kent, who noted that train crews, working with powerful moving machines, are generally few and far between.

Russ Abbott climbs aboard his BNSF locomotive. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

In addition, the volume moved has decreased, or, in Kent’s words, “softened”.

At La Mirada, the narrowing is linked to a drop in goods entering the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which were affected by a combination of trade war conflicts and the economic downturn in the coronavirus.

Thursday, Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, announced at a press conference that the movement is 80% of what it was this time last year.

Port statistics indicate that container volumes have decreased by 15.5%, and officials predict that business will remain “soft” for the next few months.

He noted sharp declines in the fast fashion, automotive, scrap and steel sectors, with a slight increase in products from Latin America.

On the railways, auto parts movement fell over 90% compared to the same week last year.

“We have moved from uncertainty” following the trade war “to radical uncertainty,” said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Long Beach Harbor. “I don’t think anyone can predict where we are going as a nation with our economy. … I don’t see any normality for 2020, or elsewhere for 2021. At least in terms of commercial normality. “

Cordero also highlighted the blank navigation statistics, which are regular ship cancellations. He said that in the first quarter of this year, there were 61 blank departures to the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Forty-eight are expected for this quarter.

Lena Kent, spokesperson for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway at the BNSF transit hub. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“It is unprecedented,” he said, and it translates into real money and jobs. There is no doubt that this reduction in traffic will affect all sectors of the supply chain, including trains, he said.

Then there is the drop in demand for coal, which paralyzes the economy of the Midwest and mountainous states.

Last week, more than 340 BNSF employees have been laid off in Montana and Wyoming, where demand for coal has dropped. Several BNSF railway facilities in Montana, Wyoming, Kansas, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska are now permanently closed or temporarily reduced.

And other railways, like Union Pacific, are pressured by falling demand for oil and coal, according to published reports.

While freight traffic has decreased across the country, the workload has remained “relatively stable” in the small center of La Mirada, said Kent.

More than 340 BNSF employees were laid off this month in Montana and Wyoming, where demand for coal has plummeted. While freight traffic has decreased across the country, the workload has remained relatively stable in the center of La Mirada. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Warren Buffett, which Berkshire Hathaway owns BNSF, remains optimistic about both the US economy and the rail industry, which has a climate footprint only a fraction of that of trucking.

“Nothing can essentially stop America,” said Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway’s virtual shareholder meeting earlier this month. “The American miracle, American magic has always prevailed and it will do it again.”

