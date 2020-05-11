Forget the “murderous hornets”, say the experts – this is the real “murderous insect”

Insect experts say people should calm down about big bug with nickname “hornet murder” – unless you are a beekeeper or bee. The giant Asian hornets found in Washington State that hit the headlines last week are not big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions.

University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum said of the concern, “People are afraid of the wrong thing. The scariest insect is mosquitoes. People think about it If someone is a deadly insect, it would be a mosquito. “

According to the World Health Organization, mosquitoes are responsible for millions of annual deaths worldwide due to malaria, dengue fever and other diseases. Last year, the CDC reported at least 15 people have died in the united states from eastern equine encephalitis, a rare disease transmitted by mosquitoes.

As CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller reported, mosquito killed up to 50 billion people during human existence.

Just as “murderous hornets” probably came to the United States “involuntary hitchhikers,” the mosquitoes probably hitched a ride aboard the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria and thousands of slave ships that transported human goods across the Atlantic.

“They quickly started to fight malaria and other diseases,” said the historian and mosquito specialist, Miller.

Mosquitoes struck millions of Americans from the late 17th century to the early 20th with malaria and yellow fever. The death toll from yellow fever alone was over 100,000.

In contrast, giant Asian hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year and some experts say it’s probably less. No deaths of “deadly hornet” have been reported in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hornet, wasp and bee stings kill an average of 62 people a year in the United States.

However, the biggest hornets in the world do not decapitate entire hives of bees, and this crucial food pollinator is already in deep trouble. The number of American honeybees has been declining for years, winter 2018-19 being one of the worst ever. It is because of problems such as mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food.

Many insect experts have told the Associated Press that what they call “hornet hype” reminds them of the public fear of the 1970s when Africanized bees, dubbed “killer bees,” began to move north from South America. Although these more aggressive bees have traveled to Texas and the southwest, they have not lived up to the nickname of horror film. However, they also kill people in rare situations.

This time, they are hornets with the nickname homicide, which the bug experts want to abandon.

“These are not” hornets of murder “. They’re just hornets, “said Washington Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney, who works on state research for these big hornets.

Experts say two dead hornets were discovered in Washington last December, a single living Canadian nest was found and destroyed last September, and no live hornet has yet been seen in the United States this year.

Looney has a message for Americans: these hornets don’t come looking for you: “The number of people who are bitten and need to see a doctor is incredibly small.”