FBI warns hackers trying to steal coronavirus vaccine data

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are preparing to issue a warning that Chinese pirates and spies are using the coronavirus pandemic as a cover in an attempt to plunder US research to develop vaccines and treatments for Covid-19, according to a report.

China searches for “valuable data on intellectual property and public health through illicit means related to vaccines, treatments and tests”, a draft warning obtained by the New York Times said.

It should be published in the coming days.

The document focuses on the efforts of “non-traditional actors,” a term the Trump administration uses to describe researchers and students who steal information from academic and private laboratories.

The decision to directly accuse Chinese state-run cyber piracy teams is part of a larger deterrent strategy involving the United States Cyber ​​Command and the National Security Agency, the Times report reported on Sunday.

The warning comes as President Trump accused Beijing of deceiving the world about the severity of the epidemic that started in Wuhan, China, in late December and of spreading propaganda in the following months.

The State Department said last week that China is waging a campaign on Twitter to spread disinformation and propaganda about the virus.

But the real goal is to access information about vaccines.

“China’s long history of bad behavior in cyberspace is well documented, so it should not surprise anyone who attacks critical organizations involved in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic”, Christopher Krebs, director Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told The Times.

He said the agency “would aggressively defend our interests”.