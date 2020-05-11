Drive-in concerts could be the future of live music in the middle of COVID-19

You may soon have to roll up to get lost.

Music concerts are turning into drive-ins in the midst of the coronavirus crisis – with fans watching performances from inside cars, reports say.

Electronic musician Marc Ribellet has announced the very first chauffeured concert tour in the United States, and entertainment enthusiasts say it could become the new standard, according to music news site. dailyvoice.com.

“It is important for us to continue to do chauffeured concerts, which we will test and deploy, with which we have had some success,” said Michael Rapino, president of the entertainment company Live Nation. “We see a lot of artists trying to come back once they are safe.”

Musical event organizers are also considering festivals with reduced capacity outside or in sprawling stadiums to encourage social distancing, Rapino said.

Last month, Danish singer-songwriter Mads Langer performed for around 500 fans in cars from his home country.

Meanwhile, popular New Orleans venue Rock’n’Bowl has given the trend its own twist by playing live music on a giant screen in the club parking lot.

Large rallies, including concerts, were banned in the United States in March due to the pandemic. Live Nation, which also owns Ticketmaster, saw its stock drop by almost half during the crisis, according to the media.