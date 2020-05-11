Derek Fisher’s clutch game defined his Lakers career

Sixth in a series on the Lakers from 2009-2010.

The big moments never overwhelmed Derek Fisher. His ability to deliver repeatedly when the matches were the tightest earned the point guard a place in the Lakers’ championship.

Perhaps the coronation of Fisher came when the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in a fierce seven-game streak in the 2010 NBA Finals, helping to clear the sting of losing to their hated rivals in 2008.

On the anniversary of the Lakers’ 10 years winning their last championship, Fisher’s imprint can be seen throughout the series.

He performed a driving overlay on Celtics Kevin Garnett, Glen Davis and Ray Allen while being fouled late in game 3 at TD Garden, securing the victory to give the Lakers a 2-1 advantage in the series. Fisher scored three points in the middle of the fourth quarter of Game 7 at the Staples Center, which started 11-0 against the Lakers, propelling them to another title.

In a recent interview, Fisher spoke about the 2010 championship and said that by talking about it now, he was able to “connect to what I was really there for. I don’t walk around everyday thinking about myself, “I am this and that,” and I live in those memories and moments every day, “said Fisher.

“It’s only when we discuss it and you have to sort of call on memories and it’s like,” It really was me! It’s me! So when I talk about it, I’m really very grateful and I don’t look at it any other way. It’s crazy, it’s been a decade. “

His career with the Lakers, which notably won five NBA titles, was defined by clutch performance.

No one will forget Fisher’s 0.4-second winning streak in Game 5 of the 2004 Western Conference semi-finals in San Antonio.

There was the pair of three late points that Fisher made in Game 4 of the 2009 NBA Finals in Orlando, a streak the Lakers would win in five games. One tied the game at 87 with 4.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The other tripler came with 31.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Lakers a 94-91 lead.

But Fisher’s top three points against the Celtics in the 2010 NBA final are likely to carry the most weight now because the Lakers have not won a championship since then.

Derek Fisher kisses his Lakers jersey after the team’s victory over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the 2010 NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

It has been one of the key cogs in the last two title games just by accident since Fisher left the team after the 2004 NBA Finals were defeated by the Detroit Pistons. A family medical crisis and the departure of playmaker Smush Parker helped prepare for his return to the Lakers after playing for the Golden State Warriors (2004-06) and Utah Jazz (2006-07).

Her daughter, Tatum, suffered from left eye cancer, so Fisher requested her release from the Jazz to seek better medical care for her. Utah granted his request, paving the way for him to join the Lakers and play again in the backcourt with Kobe Bryant, for coach Phil Jackson.

The three of them were the last members of the three-peat teams of 2000-2002 and helped the Lakers reach the top of the mountain, culminating in the Celtics championship a decade ago.

Fisher and the Lakers encountered a Celtics defense that was “relentless in their approach to the three-point line,” said Fisher, leaving him in a 0-to-8 drought from behind the arc entering Game Seven.

But he made a three point in the first quarter, which allowed him to regain his faith.

His three biggest players came in fourth with six minutes and 11 seconds left, scoring 64-64.

The lakes never dragged on again.

“I knocked down this one in the first quarter, then this one in the fourth quarter. It was as if I finally understood in this situation: “Look, bruh, you will not have much space to take out the three. So you just have to see the rim and pull it all the way through the close-up, ”recalls Fisher. “[Rajon] Rondo managed to close. He was right in my space in my last three games, but he didn’t overwhelm me in a way that felt like I should change my shot. So, by overturning this plan, the energy in the building, which had already been built for a few minutes, was crazy when this plan came in. “

For Fisher, the 2010 title race was a defining moment in his career because he grew up as a Lakers fan.

He has rooted for Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, Mychal Thompson and Kurt Rambis, particularly each time they played the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Now Fisher is part of the Lakers brotherhood who defeated the Celtics for the championship.

“From these childhood experiences, it’s almost as if you can’t really say that you are part of Laker’s tradition and heritage without beating the Celtics at some point. You can not. It is not the same, ”he said. “But it’s normal that the latter is against the Celtics. As if everything had led to this series, for Phil, for Kobe, for myself, for Laker fans. It was not a better way to cap a 10 year run for Staples Center, just for everything. It meant so much to everyone involved. “

