Defense of the giants shows the implementation of the Patriots Way

A plan does not have to be inventive to be effective.

Some teams – few in number, but some – are able to line up and gain defense simply by relying on the talents and skills of the players – their guys beating others more often than not. The 2020 Giants will not be part of these teams. If they want to achieve moderate success, or beyond, they must be able to mix all of their parts into a complete scheme and rely on coaching, game plans and attention to superior details.

None of this has been present in the Giants in the past two seasons. There’s a new training regime in place, and if you look closely, how and what the Giants build on defense is heavy for high school, fortifying in many ways from back to front.

If you look closely, this is the way of the Patriots.

Not surprisingly, given that the new head coach, Joe Judge, and the new defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, have their NFL roots firmly planted in the New England forest cultivated by Bill Belichick.

The Patriots only twice in eight years with the team have seen a player reach double digits in sacks in one season: Chandler Jones in 2013 (11.5 sacks) and Jones again in 2015 (12.5). It was rather to stifle work in the secondary, forcing the opposing quarter to hold the ball a second or two longer than expected, which allowed the collective pass to rush precious extra time to percolate.

“When you don’t have this transcendent guy, you do,” Carl Banks, former Giants linebacker and Belichick scholar, told The Post. “Look, few people have a Von Miller or Khalil Mack that you just line up and they are a problem every time they are on the field. Lots of teams have good rushers but nothing consistent. Nothing that you cannot remove from a game. “

The team’s most intriguing and potential-filled unit is the defensive backfield, with cornerbacks James Bradberry, DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal, Corey Ballentine and rookie Darnay Holmes and safeties Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love and rookie Xavier McKinney. Bradberry, the oldest player in this group, is only 26 years old.

The Patriots prefer men’s coverage more than any other team. Imagine that the new Giants coaching staff at a distance will get to work hammering the concepts of human cover.

The concepts are simpler than most teams. The way players are used, game by game, separates Belichick’s defense from all the others.

“I can tell you from experience and by understanding the philosophy it really gives attacking coordinators things to think about,” said Banks. “The guys will come into the game and you don’t know much about them, the next thing you know is they get an interception or a bag or something like that. They’re known to do this kind of things. “

To find out what a team prioritizes, watch what it spends. The Giants must pay Leonard Williams a $ 16.1 million franchise, a base salary that will drop significantly if a long-term agreement is reached. Otherwise, the other two starting defensive linemen, Dexter Lawrence ($ 1 million) and Dalvin Tomlinson ($ 1 million) are easily affordable.

Reminds you of another team? Last season, the Patriots were 26th in the league in what they spent on defensive liners. Their two highest-paid players, after Tom Brady, were both defensive backs, Devin McCourty and Stephon Gilmore. No NFL team has spent more on safety than the Patriots.

Likewise, the Giants build from back to front on defense, taking McKinney at the start of the second round of the draft to team up with Peppers. General manager Dave Getteman awarded Bradberry a $ 45 million, three-year contract to fill the cornerback position. Three years ago, the Patriots gave Gilmore a five-year contract valued at $ 65 million as a top corner.

Do you see a pattern?

“All these kids we recruited last year and now Xavier this year, I think, are a very talented young group that just has the ability to play football at the NFL level,” said Gettleman. “We just have to roll them.”

So is there an easy-to-see map?

“No, no, no, we see the possibilities,” said Banks. “The plan will evolve. If you can afford to think for a second about a defense that looks like the whole defensive back on the field. But when you have good tacklers like Peppers and you have good tacklers like Julian Love, all of a sudden, it’s not just defensive backs, these guys are going to be their linebackers in some configurations. The possibilities are endless once these guys have learned to play a football game. “