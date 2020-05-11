DeAndre Baker is at the center of the defense of the big giants

For the plan to work, for the Giants to build the back of their defense and make the high school a unit so strong that it makes up for a rush of suspicious pass, part of the plan, unequivocally, must become a reality.

DeAndre Baker must be a good player.

It doesn’t have to be Deion Sanders or Darrelle Revis, but Baker, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft – the Giants went in the first round to get it – must be a legitimate starting wedge. He was not that as a rookie. Baker was ill-prepared for the rigors of the NFL, both in the field and in the boardroom, with his attention to detail missing.

Baker has played in all 16 games; he was retained from the starting lineup in the first game, then started the rest of the way. He was ranked 105th cornerback by Pro Football Focus. The other starter, Janoris Jenkins (now with the Saints) was No. 28. James Bradberry, signed by the Giants for a $ 45 million, three-year contract, was No. 66 last season, playing for the Panthers.

It was a version for which Baker was not ready, even after having started for two years at the Southeast Conference for a high-level program.

“I think it’s a par with growing up,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Baker University coach to The Post. “I will say this, there are not a lot of rookie corners who are not going to fight in this league. It’s not like they distribute the rookie of the year at the corners very often. Because when you do your job, you don’t get a lot of credit, and when you don’t do your job, you are a sieve, so it’s usually going to be a pass rusher or a linebacker who can put good stats up there.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

“When you’re in the back, you’re the last line of defense, that’s what everyone sees. These three corners that have been chosen [in the first round this year], it will probably be the same. They’re going to be in the spotlight a lot more. I know DeAndre will get better and he will continue to work on it. “

The Giants maneuvered in last year’s draft to make sense of Baker. Ourlads Scouting Services rated it as a first or second round pick, describing it as physical, strong, “experienced in a variety of covers” “and” technically sound in all phases of the game. “”

During his four years in Georgia, Baker only allowed one touchdown reception. As a rookie, there were seven touchdown passes against the Giants when Baker was the closest defenseman on the catcher’s side.

There are plenty of young cornerback options, including Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine from last year’s team and Darnay Holmes of UCLA, taken in the fourth round this year. Baker, however, is said to be a cut above. Often teams cannot recover from swaying and missing out on first round picks.

“We expect a lot from those we give a lot to,” said Carl Banks, the former linebacker for the Giants, who is often part of the team as a commentator and analyst at Giants Radio. “If he was not held accountable and had no structure by which he should have been held accountable from game to game, from series to series, then you can expect that.”

Smart is beating on Baker, saying, “I love DeAndre.” Now the Giants must love the way they play for them.