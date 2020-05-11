Coronavirus complicates Karl Dorrell’s dream job in Colorado

In a way at least, the existence of Karl Dorrell in quarantine is exactly as he would have imagined:

Every day, no matter what, he is with his wife, Kim, locked in their house forever.

A few years ago, the Dorrells realized that they had bought a dozen houses in the course of their soccer coaching journey, but had not taken root. Dorrell, then assistant to the New York Jets, wanted to change that. He and Kim couldn’t get Colorado out of their heads, so they bought a half-acre lot in Lafayette, just 13 km east of Boulder, where he had been assistant to the Buffaloes at the end of the 1990s.

Eventually they started building, and Kim would stay there, whether Dorrell was in New Jersey or, last year, in South Florida with the Miami Dolphins. Now they can really break the place. He has everything he needs.

“I have a modest taste,” says Dorrell. “I don’t want anything extravagant. It’s not a huge mansion or anything like that. But it’s on a fairly large plot, the perfect size that I can handle myself. I don’t I don’t need a lawn mower or anything like that. “

Especially these days, he relishes the view of the backyard, which offers tranquility amidst constant upheavals.

“It’s just an open space behind us,” he says. “So we have the impression of being in the countryside. We only see mountains and farmland. “

As much as this house has become the linchpin of Dorrell’s life plan, it’s also a big part of why everything went crazy two months ago, even before the novel coronavirus hit the scene. ; why Dorrell now spends his days trying to virtually connect with college football players and potential recruits as a new Colorado coach.

On February 20, sporting director Rick George was in his second week looking for a replacement for Mel Tucker, who essentially left the program dry and in the middle of the night, leaving for a bigger contract at Michigan State a week after the signing of the day. had passed. The Buffaloes, three decades away from winning a national championship, were close to having their third coach in three seasons.

Suddenly, that day, he hit him: “Why didn’t we talk to Karl Dorrell?” He asked.

Dorrell coached Colorado from 1992 to 1993 and from 1995 to 1998, when the program had established itself as a consistent force, when Ralphie crossing Folsom Field was a spectacle of what was going on arrive while playing Buffaloes. In his only position as head coach at UCLA, he was far from a resounding success with a 35-27 record, but the Bruins have gone to bowl games in all five of his seasons, and Dorrell happened to be in Westwood at the height of Pete Carroll’s USC race.

Dorrell had bounced around the NFL for the past decade, seemingly unable to get comfortable. In addition, Dorrell’s daughter Lauren had just finished her junior season as a volleyball player in Colorado.

George got his number and dialed. Dorrell was very interested in the opening, for reasons that George did not yet know. George asked when they could meet, and it turned out that Dorrell was already flying to Colorado the next day to spend time with Kim before going to the NFL screening combine.

George had to double tap on the phone.

“I didn’t know until I interviewed him that he had built the house of his dreams in Boulder,” says George. “And knowing that, knowing that he wants to be here, I think it’s a strong message.”

After Tucker fled, George needed a coach who could quickly restore confidence with the players. Dorrell was not splashed in the pool of candidates, but he was a man of character who could breathe calm and, in this house, had three-dimensional proof that he was going nowhere.

Dorrell’s house specifications speak volumes. Here’s a guy who could afford to make this mansion a reality, but was content to build a four-bedroom, 3,700-square-foot house and consider his basement “caveman” with a large TV and coffee table. billiards the appropriate amount of luxury.

A few days after meeting George in Boulder, Dorrell accepted the job and signed an $ 18 million, five-year contract.

“It was the best screenplay we could have imagined,” says Dorrell.

The night after Dorrell’s official hiring, he invited the Buffaloe elders to his house for dinner with his family. He wanted to get to work to repair the damage that had been done.

Colorado coach Karl Dorrell poses at Folsom Field. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

“We didn’t talk much about football,” said linebacker and Colorado captain Nate Landman. “He explained how he wanted to be there and that it was his dream job. We sort of saw another side of him besides being a coach and it was cool to have this introduction and see where his head was. “

Resuming an injured program in late February was never going to be ideal. This first week, over three to four days, Dorrell organized 10-minute meetings with each player on the list. Second, he had no idea how important these short conversations were.

Two weeks later, when sports stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the demands of social distancing, Dorrell and the team were informed that there would be no training in the spring and that they would not be allowed to be together as a group until further notice. .

“There are a lot of teams who are in this difficult situation right now; it’s the comfort that I get from it,” said Dorrell. “It’s not like I’m the only one not having this opportunity. In fact, two other Pac-12 coaches are doing the same thing as me. “

Jimmy Lake of Washington and Nick Rolovich of Washington State are also new head coaches during this pandemic. But Lake, who took over when Chris Petersen retired, has been with the Huskies since 2014. And Rolovich, the former Hawaii coach who replaced Mike Leach, was six weeks ahead of Dorrell and is in university football for 12 years. years while Dorrell worked in the NFL.

Dorrell could face the toughest transition period for any new coach in the country.

But from the start, he wanted to use the lessons learned during his alma mater. He believes he was unable to get the Bruins on the bump because he was unable to adequately replace key personnel who left for NFL jobs. Rightly so, given the fragility of the situation in Colorado, Dorrell was going to have to immediately nail a bunch of hires.

Dorrell had coached Darren Chiaverini during his playing career in Colorado. This familiarity led Dorrell to retain the receivers general coach and promote him as an offensive coordinator. He also created continuity by keeping defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

These stabilization measures made the spring installation of programs, which had to be carried out via Zoom, less of a headache than if it had recruited new coordinators.

The coronavirus epidemic has created limits on what Colorado’s new trainer, Karl Dorrell, has been able to do in the first few months of the program. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

However, as the calendar turned to May with no normality in sight, starting its program was a challenge.

“From a coaching perspective, as you get information, you want to represent it,” says Dorrell. “This is the part we cannot do.

“You are used to being in the room and you have your players, you have a lubrication board and you have film and you are going to attack it. You are demonstrative at the front of the room. different now is that you’re in front of a camera, and you can still make the movie, you can still make the PowerPoint, but you can only do one of these things at a time. “

Dorrell often takes a look at position meetings to get an idea of ​​the players. It will also try to randomly connect with them. Every Friday, he holds a full team meeting to try to define the culture.

“He is looking forward to working with our team,” said Chiaverini. “You can’t do so much online.”

But Dorrell doesn’t dwell on it.

“We don’t talk to our players so that we are in a negative situation,” he said. “It’s more,” This is how we learn for now. “”

For players and coaches, there have never been so many unknowns: when will they return to campus? When can they train again? When can they practice? Will there be a season and, if so, when will it start? Only the virus has the answers.

Dorrell says he doesn’t spend much time talking about COVID-19 in his rare chances of interacting with players, who through technology are exposed to as much information as he does.

“You see so much, it’s hard to know what to believe,” says Landman.

Three months ago, when Tucker occupied Dorrell’s office after a 5-7 introductory season, no one in Colorado could have predicted anything – Tucker’s departure, Dorrell’s arrival, the incessant pandemic of spring which extends towards summer. All Dorrell knew then was that he was excited to be part of the Dolphins and to have a beautiful landscape he loved in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Someday, Dorrell will be able to welcome more players and recruits to his dream home – and tell them more about why it’s his dream job. But for now, he’s taking what’s coming every day, even accepting a 10% pay cut to help the athletic budget get through the pandemic.

So far, Dorrell has been the guy he was hired for.

“Bringing someone who has this stability,” said George, “who has this quiet confidence in who he is and where he is going, has been invaluable. There is not much that bothers him.”