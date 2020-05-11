Christopher Meloni lists the famous Ozzie and Harriet mansion

“Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni and his wife put their historic Hollywood Hills home on the market for $ 6.5 million, according to variety.

The 1916 home is famous for being the television (and real-life) home of Ozzie and Harriet Nelson of the famous sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet”, which lasted from 1952 to 1966. According to Variety, Ozzie died in the master bedroom in 1975.

The LA Times reported in 2013, a Beverly Hills real estate agent, who sold the house three times after, said there was a legend that it was haunted.

The address was also the home of Ari Gold on “Entourage”.