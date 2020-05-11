California man famous for double rainbow viral video

Paul Vasquez, the Californian man propelled to Internet celebrity after post a viral video from his reaction to a double rainbow, died on Saturday. He was 57 years old.

Vasquez, who on social media goes through Yosemitebear, died in a hospital in Mariposa County, the coroner’s office tell Modesto Bee.

It’s unclear exactly what caused Vasquez’s death, but according to one of his Facebook posts, he recently learned of an unspecified illness after being tested for the coronavirus.

Vasquez became a sensation on the Internet after posting a YouTube video in January 2010 of a double rainbow that he saw from his mountainside home overlooking the Yosemite Valley.

In the 3-minute clip, which garnered 46 million views, Vasquez is fascinated by the sight, repeatedly saying “whoa”, laughing and even crying.

“It’s a double rainbow across the sky!” he got excited.

“What does all of this mean?” he thinks.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted about the video later this summer, setting the stage for Vasquez to appear in numerous TV shows and commercials.

Vasquez, who grows and uses cannabis, told CNN in 2015 that he was not under the influence when he shot the video.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/11/california-man-famous-for-for-viral-double-rainbow-video-dies/

