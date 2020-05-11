California elections give GOP rare chance to overthrow House seat

There was nothing like YouTube or Twitter. President Clinton was on the verge of dismissal. Donald Trump was a New York real estate developer, building his first golf course.

The year was 1998, and it was the last time that the Republicans in California managed to switch a congressional seat from blue to red.

After more than two decades of loss, this futility may soon end.

A special election to fill a vacant seat in the House north of Los Angeles is highly competitive, the two sides agreed, pitting Democratic MP Christy Smith against Republican candidate Mike Garcia.

The proximity is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is one of two special congressional elections taking place on Tuesday amid restrictions stemming from the new coronavirus, which has reduced competition to a texting campaign, distance voter education, virtual appearances and – in California – millions of dollars online and on TV Advertising. The other open seat in rural Wisconsin should easily remain in the hands of the GOP.

The pandemic is, not surprisingly, unavoidable. Campaign ads abound with scenes of doctors and nurses, business closings and headlines about the increase in the balance sheet. (A spot showing Smith speaking to a room full of supporters conscientiously notes, “All the footage before I stay home.”)

Elections like Tuesday’s are generally low turnout deals, and this often benefits Republicans, since older, more conservative voters can be counted to vote more reliably than younger and more moderate voters.

The fact that most elections will be held by post, with voting efforts limited by social distancing, can also help Garcia. A ballot paper was sent to each of the approximately 425,000 electors in the 25th district, with return costs paid. As of Saturday, 39 percent of GOP voters had cast their ballots, compared to 25 percent of Democrats, according to Political Data Inc., an electoral analysis firm.

(President Trump on Saturday accused the Democrats of trying to steal the seat in Congress after the Los Angeles County election supervisor added an in-person voting center to Lancaster, which has large populations of black and This decision followed requests from, among others, the city. Republican mayor.)

The contest is organized to fill the seat left vacant last fall by rookie Democrat Katie Hill, who resigned after naked photos of her were leaked and faced an investigation by the Ethics Committee of the House on allegations of an inappropriate matter with an assistant to Congress.

Hill recently surfaced – much to the dismay of some Democrats – in a video ad criticizing Trump’s handling of the pandemic and urging voters to participate in the special elections. Privately, party strategists have said they would have preferred the ex-MP to remain out of sight.

Garcia, 44, a defense executive and former Navy fighter pilot, made driving Hill part of his campaign.

“The past year and a half has been an embarrassment for our district,” he wrote in a recent opinion piece in the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, “and it is time that we restore the integrity of our representation in the capital of our nation. “

Garcia also waged a vigorous campaign against the Democrats in Sacramento – even more than he did against Washington – claiming that party dominance had transformed California into a hellish landscape of homelessness, excessive regulation and high taxes.

“I don’t want my country to become what this state has become,” Garcia said in a Zoom debate sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He refused to be interviewed for this story.

The 25th Congressional District stretches through the suburbs and high deserts of Simi Valley, Porter Ranch, Santa Clarita and Palmdale to part of Lancaster. It remained safe in the hands of Republicans for decades until Hill won the seat in 2018 as part of a blue wave that won 40 seats nationwide and put Democrats in command of the Bedroom.

Smith, 50, a former analyst with the United States Department of Education and a veteran of the Newhall School Board, was elected to the Assembly in 2018 in a district that covers approximately 60% of Congress territory. His campaign focused heavily on the bond between Garcia and Trump, whom he ardently supports.

A Democratic announcement interspersed the President’s statements downplaying the coronavirus with reports of its spread and images of Garcia touting Trump’s performance as president. Another said that Garcia would fail to protect people with pre-existing conditions – a reference to a statement he made last summer in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act – “and to increase the costs of life-saving medicines. “

The attack echoed the strategy used by Democrats in 2018, when the midterm elections served as a referendum on Trump and the GOP’s efforts to kill the program they were mocking Obamacare.

The Zoom debate – each candidate appearing from his home, on screen in his own little box – was the only (sort of) face-to-face meeting of the campaign.

Although the pandemic was an inevitable part of the hour-long discussion, it was not the only topic as candidates discussed traffic issues, housing costs and ways to help local businesses. Trump’s name was never mentioned, although Garcia echoed a favorite presidential discussion topic when he hailed the 2017 tax cut as “the catalyst and fuel that kick-started this economy in full swing.” boom which is now the best economy, before the coronavirus, that this world has ever seen. . “

The two candidates pledged to travel to Washington as bipartisan problem solvers; Smith noted that she was Republican at one point, she said, when party lawmakers believed in a balanced budget. (“I am one of those people who felt the party was leaving them decades ago and I just had no place there,” Smith said in an interview, citing the turn to the right of the GOP on abortion, pay equity and environmental issues.)

The debate has given rise to controversy. Shortly after, Smith apologized for appearing to shed light on Garcia’s military service during a video chat with supporters. “Okay, he has pictures of planes behind him,” she said of their respective zoom backgrounds. “I have constitutional law books.”

Trump leaps. “Now she is laughing at our great veterinarians!” he tweeted. “We need Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia in # CA25!”

Smith responded quickly. “Sir. The president on behalf of the Americans let me suggest better uses of your time,” she wrote. “Plan and support a national testing program. Remove your file to destroy [the Affordable Care Act]. Support [the World Health Organization] so that when the scientists of the world find a cure, we are not excluded. Be a leader. #TrumpDepression. “

It may take several days before results in the 25th district are known, especially if the race is near. Mailed ballots by Tuesday at the latest will be counted as long as they reach the electoral offices of Los Angeles and Ventura counties by the end of the polls on Friday.

A victory for Garcia would give the besieged California Republicans a rare reason to rejoice and deliver something Trump could sing, though the GOP is still facing a strong chance of regaining control of the house this fall.

Whatever the outcome, the two candidates will face each other again on November 3, when they apply for a two-year term starting in January.

Democrats believe that Smith will have the advantage in this contest, with a much higher voter turnout expected as voters cast their ballots in the presidential race. In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried the neighborhood by almost 7 percentage points. Two years later, Hill did even better, earning more than 8 points.