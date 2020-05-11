Boris Johnson Announces Progressive Reopening Plan For England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sunday announced a gradual reopening plan for England, albeit a strict one lockout measures will continue in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland during Coronavirus pandemic. In a nationwide television address, Johnson said people should continue to work from home if they can and only return to work “if you have to” and urged people not to take public transportation in common.

“This is just not the time to end the lockdown this week,” said Johnson. “Instead, we are taking the first critical steps to change our measures.”

People in jobs such as construction and manufacturing are now “actively encouraged” to return to work, said Johnson. As of Wednesday, people can now exercise unlimited and sit on park benches, rather than for an hour a day.

While noting that all future plans could change if the infection rate increases, Johnson said the second phase of the reopening includes the opening of elementary schools on June 1. And then in July, the country will begin to consider opening up parts of the hotel industry, including shops, bars and restaurants.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the filming of his speech at 10 Downing Street following the coronavirus epidemic in London, Britain, Sunday May 10, 2020. Document to be distributed via Reuters



Anyone entering the country by air will be quarantined, said Johnson. But after the speech, Johnson and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement saying that the quarantine does not apply to France.

Johnson also announced the creation of an alert system to track the coronavirus.

After Johnson’s measurements, London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that city residents should always “continue working from home if they can” and also urged residents not to take public transportation. “I want to be as clear as possible with the Londoners – social distancing measures are still in place,” wrote Khan. “You should always stay at home as much as possible and keep a safe distance of 2 meters from other people when you are away.”

The leaders of Scotland and Wales both rejected Johnson’s “stay alert” message and encouraged people to stay at home. “Our advice has not changed in Wales,” said Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that a clearer message was needed. Sturgeon told BBC News she is “particularly concerned” that moving from the “stay at home” message to “something much more vague” means that the public has not received clear instructions on what it should and should not not to do.