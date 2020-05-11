Ben and Jerry's `` happy cows '' trial thrown by judge

Breaking moos for ice cream lovers.

A federal lawsuit alleging that Ben & Jerry misled consumers by claiming that his ice cream comes from “happy cows” was thrown by a judge, according to court documents.

Vermont federal court judge Christina Reiss last week threw out a lawsuit against the company by environmentalist James Ehlers, who claimed that many cows that produce Ben & Jerry milk are raised on farms in factory style and are not listed in the “caring dairy of the company”. “Program.

In his lawsuit, Ehlers claimed that the ice cream company, which belongs to Unilever, had intentionally misled their customers and “prevented them from making a meaningful and informed choice” when purchasing ice cream.

In his decision to throw the suit away, Justice Reiss determined that the fine print on the Ben & Jerry website clearly indicates that not all ice cream comes from cows on the Happy Dairy program.

The site notes that the program is a program to which the “participating farms” adhere “voluntarily”, according to the decision.

Reiss JA determined that the company had therefore not claimed that all of its milk came from “happy cows”. She also wrote that since the company has since removed the “happy” label from its packaging, there is no possibility of future misleading advertising.

A Ben & Jerry spokesperson said the judge was right to dismiss the “baseless” allegations.

With post wires