Behind the closed doors of the zoo

Walking through the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, correspondent Conor Knighton felt like he was the one on display. From giraffes to gorillas, animals paid particular attention to it. After all, they hadn’t seen human tourists since mid-March.

“It’s a generally high season for us, with a lot of guests; it’s really amazing to see it without guests right now,” said Paul Baribault, CEO of San Diego Zoo Global, the nonprofit organization. profit that manages the 1,800 people in San Diego. -acre Safari Park and 100 acres, the most visited zoo in the whole country. Both locations closed to the public on March 16.

Conor Knighton is a lonely human who checks out the residents of the San Diego Zoo. CBS News



Baribault said the zoo, which has been operating for more than a century, has never experienced a closure of this magnitude before: “The largest number of closings at the San Diego Zoo is in a single day, and that is produced only five days the history of the organization, “he said.

Amid historic COVID closures occurring across the country, zoos face a special set of challenges. Close a bookstore and the books inside are fine. But when a zoo closes, what happens to all the animals?

“Nothing is overlooked, nothing is changed,” said wildlife care specialist Bree Barney. “Their day is going to be the same.”

Barney is in charge of kangaroos in San Diego. While the zoo put the ticket takers and concession workers on leave, the employees involved in animal care were deemed “essential”.

Barney’s work continues as usual, with a few small changes – she now wears a mask when hanging out with the marsupials, who may not recognize her now.

“They potentially look at you a little bit differently,” she says with a laugh. “Sometimes you’re going to sort of get the kangaroo, the wallaby, to twist your head a bit like, ‘Who are you. And what are you doing?'”

Once the news came out that lions and tigers from the Bronx Zoo had caught COVID-19 from a staff member, procedures changed at zoos across the country. Now, meal time means mask time.

Meal time at the San Diego Zoo. CBS News



But of course, all of this food is expensive. And with everything from “Zootique” to “Roar Store” currently closed, zoos haemorrhage money.

“The minute the front door closed, we unfortunately stopped making money,” said Matt Thompson, zoo manager for the Memphis Zoo. “And our expenses really haven’t changed. The animals still need to be cared for.”

The Memphis Zoo has a much smaller budget and a smaller financial safety net than that of San Diego. Thompson said, “From March to June, we make 60% of our income, so getting over it honestly is going to be very, very difficult.”

Feed the giraffes at the Memphis Zoo, closed to visitors since March 19. CBS News



With continuing animal care expenses, Thompson forecasts a loss of $ 10 million for the year. And yet, the zoo still managed to register new members, even at a time when members cannot visit.

The Memphis Zoo has produced hours of educational content to keep fans engaged, such as a virtual encounter with Crookshanks, a python balloon:

And also less educational content: in their popular videos “Zoolympics”, they capitalized on the current lack of sports programming and awarded medals in everything from the Tortoise 100 Meter Sprint (“A dazzling start for Lil Dab, which was extremely fast in the East African time trial! “) at the Pelican Fish Catch (” Radar gets gold with five fish, Clinger, silver with 3, Henry with 2, bronze! “) .

The zoos had to be creative with their programming. The Florida Aquarium has launched a series of “Sea Span” videos with an overview of the operations:

The Denver Zoo invited fans to vote on the name of their new baby Rhino (for a small donation, of course). “Joona” finally won.

The Cincinnati Zoo sells animal masks for fundraising, while the San Antonio Zoo broadcasts “Zen Zoo” yoga sessions from its reptile home. (Where better to do a Cobra Pose?) CBS News



Back in San Diego, the spring births are in full swing. “Life at the zoo continues,” said Baribault. “We continue to have births.”

Newborn penguin chicks learn to swim. An Andean cub takes its first steps. For animals, it’s a year like any other.

But as normal visits still seem far away, congress officials from San Diego wrote a letter to President Nancy Pelosi asking for a billion dollars in funding from the Institute of Museums and Library Services that would help maintain zoos across the country afloat. .

Meanwhile, empty parking lots have reached a new goal. From Pittsburgh to Knoxville to the Bronx, zoos have become COVID-19 test locations for humans.



For more information:



Story produced by Gabriel Falcon. Publisher: Joe Frandino.