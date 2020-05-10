Zoom signs agreement with New York AG to better protect its users

Zoom has reached an agreement with New York regulators to better protect users from “zoom bombing” and other security concerns.

Thursday’s pact with the attorney general’s office marks the videoconference company’s latest effort to address growing concerns about the security and privacy of its platform, which became an essential tool during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This agreement puts in place safeguards so that Zoom users can control their privacy and security, and so that workplaces, schools, religious institutions and consumers do not have to worry when they participate to a video call, “said Attorney General Letitia James in a statement.

As part of this far-reaching agreement, Zoom has agreed to maintain wide access to security features that can help prevent intruders from hijacking video meetings, a phenomenon that has plagued school classes and government officials recently.

Education users and those with free accounts will now be able to request meeting passwords, place participants in a “waiting room” before the meeting begins, and control which users can share their screens. , among others, according to agreement.

Zoom will also update its “Acceptable Use Policy” to specifically prohibit abuse based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity or national origin, as per the agreement. Some incidents of “zoom bombing” have involved such sectarian harassment, officials said.

The deal was born out of an investigation into Zoom’s privacy and security practices that the GA office launched in March. The Silicon Valley company cooperated with the investigation and “responded quickly” once the concerns were identified, state officials said in the pact.

Zoom said the deal recognizes the “substantial work” the company has done as part of its 90-day plan to tackle security and privacy concerns. The company also recently rolled out a software update that has strengthened encryption on the platform.

“We are grateful for the commitment of the New York Attorney General on these important issues and are pleased to have reached this resolution so quickly,” a spokesperson for Zoom said in a statement.

Zoom’s share price rose 0.6% to $ 158.76 at 11:03 a.m. on Friday.