US Postal Service Driven by Advertising Drought Reports Loss of $ 4.5 Billion

The U.S. Postal Service said Friday it had lost $ 4.5 billion in the quarter ending March, more than double its loss from the same period last year, and warned that COVID- 19 could seriously damage her finances in the next 18 months.

The Postal Services Governing Council met at a critical time as it faces accusations from the White House that it charges package senders such as Amazon too little.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan, who is resigning, has warned that the postal service is in need of financial assistance.

“The harsh reality is that the pandemic will have significant short and long term implications, due to the sharp drop in income that we will experience this year and in the years to come. This will jeopardize our ability to fulfill our universal service missions in the absence of Congress intervention, ”she said.

She said the postal service had requested funding from Congress and unrestricted access to the loan. She told a congressional committee last month that the new coronavirus alone could cause $ 13 billion in lost revenue this year.

The agency said revenues increased $ 348 million to $ 17.8 billion, but noted that higher workers’ compensation costs during the quarter increased spending.

The meeting also comes two days after the governors announced that they had chosen the Republican donor Louis DeJoy to be the next postmaster.

The service, which struggled before efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus resulted in widespread economic shutdown, is fully funded by services and shipping and was hurt by advertisers’ decision to cut mail during the pandemic.

Congress has authorized the Treasury Department to lend the postal service up to $ 10 billion as part of a $ 2.3 trillion stimulus package against coronaviruses. President Trump has threatened to block this aid.

Since the start of his administration, the president has criticized the post, saying that it is mismanaged and charges too little to deliver packages. Many of these packages are sent by online retailers like Amazon, whose founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post, which criticized the president.

The pandemic has also sparked renewed interest in expanding postal voting options rather than crowding polling stations, making it more important that funding continues after November for the presidential election.

The postal service has been struggling for years because online communication is replacing letters and, after a 2006 law, it had to pre-finance its retirement and health care spending for the next 75 years.