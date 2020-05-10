UN chief says pandemic has triggered “hate tsunami”

The United Nations – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Friday the coronavirus pandemic continues to unleash “a tsunami of hatred and xenophobia, scapegoats and alarmists” and called for “a total effort to end hate speech in the world”.

The UN chief said that “anti-alien sentiment has increased online and on the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread and anti-Muslim attacks related to COVID-19 have taken place”.

Guterres said the migrants and refugees “were defamed as the source of the virus – and were then denied access to medical care”.

“With the elderly among the most vulnerable, contemptuous contempt has emerged, suggesting that it is also the most consumable,” he said. “And journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are targeted simply for doing their job.”

Guterres called on political leaders to show solidarity with everyone, educational institutions to focus on “digital culture” at a time when “extremists seek to target a captive and potentially desperate audience” .

He called on the media, in particular social networks, to “remove racist, misogynistic and other harmful content”, for civil society to strengthen their reach among vulnerable people and religious figures to serve as “models of mutual respect “.

“And I ask everyone, everywhere, to fight hate, treat themselves with dignity and take every opportunity to spread kindness,” said António Guterres.

The Secretary General noted that COVID-19 “does not care about who we are, where we live, what we believe or any other distinction”.

His global appeal to address and counter hate speech related to COVID-19 follows his message of April 23 calling the coronary heart disease pandemic “a human crisis that is quickly becoming a human rights crisis”.

António Guterres then said that the pandemic had seen “disproportionate effects on certain communities, the rise of hate speech, targeting of vulnerable groups and the risks of severe security responses compromising the health response”.

With “growing ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a push against human rights in some countries, the crisis may provide a pretext for adopting repressive measures for ends unrelated to the pandemic”, he warned.

In February António Guterres launched a call to action for countries, businesses and individuals to help renew and revive human rights around the world, presenting a seven-point plan amid concerns over climate change, conflict and repression.