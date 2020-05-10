Tiger, Phil, Brady or Peyton: who is the best talker?

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will not be taking Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady’s team to the golf course for a few more weeks.

But the garbage has already started.

The two great golfers and two NFL legends joined sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson on Thursday for a teleconference to promote “The Match: Champions for Charity”, a round to be broadcast on May 24 on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN of the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Zincers started to fly almost immediately, with some landing on the target and a few falling flat.

The four men are among the best of all time to practice their respective sports. But how do they manage to deliver verbal blows?

This is how they ranked in this department during the chat on Thursday.

Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson on the 18th hole during the match: Tiger vs Phil on November 23, 2018, at Shadow Creek Golf Course. (Harry How / Getty Images)

4. Phil Mickelson

The two golfers relied heavily on accessories. Mickelson appeared in front of a framed photo of himself being presented with the green jacket by Woods after the Masters 2006. He was also armed with the champion’s belt which had been awarded to him after having defeated Woods two years ago during the match : Tiger against Phil in Las Vegas.

“Tiger is quite familiar with that, obviously, when you put the jacket on, it was perfect, thank you. And then it’s the trophy of the match – I don’t know, actually Tiger, if you know what it looks like” said Mickelson. “You may have noticed, but this is actually what the trophy looks like if you won.”

And that’s about all that Lefty had. It was pretty funny, but Woods got it with his return.

3. Tom Brady

Former New England and current Tampa Bay quarterback took their first hit last month by posting this image on Instagram.

It was pretty good. And so did his supporters on Thursday, including one who made reference to Manning’s father Archie and his alleged influence over where Eli, Peyton’s brother, played in the NFL.

“In fact, I thought I was going to be Tiger’s partner, but Peyton’s father then called and changed teams,” said Brady.

It was an excellent line, and there were others. The only problem was Brady’s awkward delivery. His punchlines were funny, but it took a while to realize that they were actually punchlines.

Plus, he hasn’t done himself a favor in filing trash conversations using some of his best documents to belittle himself.

“I’ve studied a lot of movies and filmed a lot of Peyton’s tours in the past two weeks, so I feel like I’m at least one step ahead of it,” said Brady, referring to to the Spygate des Patriots scandal.

2. Tiger Woods

After Mickelson finished speaking to him, Woods nodded and said, “Understood.”

Really? Is that all you got?

Nope.

“Wait,” added Woods before coming off the camera.

“I just got out of an ice bath and I’m a little chilly,” added the reigning Masters champion while wrapping himself in his own green jacket.

Very well done.

Denver quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and New England quarterback Tom Brady speak after the 2016 AFC Championship game. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

1. Peyton Manning

The Indianapolis Colts retiree and the Denver Broncos quarterback delivered Category A gear in their draw and the results were gold. He exaggerated a recent incident involving Brady for a comedic effect.

“The tournament was to be held in Florida after the arrest of Tom’s B&E,” said Manning of Brady, who was not actually arrested for breaking and entering or anything after entering the wrong house. “With the ankle monitor, he couldn’t leave the state. So it had to be in Florida. Tiger and I have spoken to the Tampa Sheriff, and he is going to be allowed to go to Palm Beach to play. “

Manning was on a roll, also causing Brady’s jump to the Buccaneers after two decades with the Patriots.

“I wish I had this tournament in a place they don’t like Tom very much – Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts,” said Manning. “So Palm Beach is the best we can do.”

So we’ll see how it goes on the course, but Manning and Woods enter the game as champions of smack talk.