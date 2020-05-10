This Day in Sport: Don Sutton’s 209th Win Equals That of the Dodgers

The Dodgers’ Don Sutton withdrew 20 consecutive New York Mets to 1979 to capture his 209th win, tying him to Don Drysdale for the team record in a 7-2 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Steve Garvey and Ron Cey gave Sutton all the support he needed for each of the three-point circuits in the Dodgers’ third straight win over the Mets.

“Just to be mentioned with guys like Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax is a thrill,” said Sutton after the game. He won 324 games in his career, including 58 shutouts and five hits.

In a Major League Soccer match that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, LAFC was scheduled to play the earthquakes in San Jose on Saturday.

Postponed baseball games included the San Diego Padres and the Dodgers playing the second of three games at Dodger Stadium. The Angels are said to have visited Baltimore for an afternoon tilt against the Orioles.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances of May 9:

1930 – Gallant Fox, ridden by Earl Sande and coached by James “Sunny Jim” Fitzsimmons, won the Preakness Stakes by three quarters of a length on Crack Brigade. Gallant Fox is the only Triple Crown winner to win the Preakness eight days before the Kentucky Derby, which he won by two lengths.

1944 – Jockey Walter Warren is involved in a rare feat in the thoroughbred race when he rides two horses in first place tied at Sportsman’s Park outside Chicago. In the sixth race, Warren guides Maejames to a tie with Piplad, and in the eighth, he is on board Susan Constant in another tie with Three Sands.

1961 – Jim Gentile of the Baltimore Orioles hits a grand slam in the first and second innings of a Minnesota Twins 13-5 rout at the Metropolitan Stadium. This is the Orioles’ first visit to Minnesota since the Washington Senators franchise moved to North Star State.

1987 – Eddie Murray of Baltimore hit his second home circuit of the game against right-hander Bob James to become the first player in the league to make circuits on both sides of the plate in consecutive games. Earlier, Murray pushed Joel McKeon away in the Orioles’ 15-6 victory at Comiskey Park. The day before, he linked right-hander Jose DeLeon and left-hander Ray Searage.

1993 – The Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers 112-104 in overtime, making it the first NBA team to lose two playoff games at home and return to win three straight games in five games. Charles Barkley scores 31 points and Kevin Johnson adds 24 for the Suns, who outscore the Lakers 17-9 in overtime.

2006 – Joffrey Lupul makes NHL playoff history by scoring the Ducks’ four goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche in game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at Denver. Lupul scores once in the second period and twice in the third before scoring overtime at 4.30 p.m.

2009 – LeBron James scores 47 points to bring the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 97-82 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. This is the Cavaliers’ seventh straight win in the NBA, which beat the mark established by the Indiana Pacers in 2004.

2010 – Left-hander Dallas Braden kicks off a perfect game, the 19th in major league history, for the Oakland Athletics, which defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 at the Oakland Coliseum. Braden eliminates six hitters and gets support from third base player Kevin Kouzmanoff, who has had two hits, including a solo home run.

2011 – The ATP and WTA tennis rankings are published without any American player being in the top 10 for the first time in 38 years of history. Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick are 11 and 12, respectively, while the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, are 17 and 19, respectively.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press.