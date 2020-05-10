The sudden rise and fall of Sesame Street’s “black Elmo”

In 1970, alongside Cookie Monster and Big Bird, a new Muppet appeared on “Sesame Street”. Roosevelt Franklin was a young boy with a shock of black hair on his head, dressed in a striped turtleneck – and although he is technically purple in color, he was explicitly created to be black.

Near his first appearance, Roosevelt Franklin exploded in popularity to a level similar to his felt cousin Elmo in the 1990s. He won his own segment and even released a popular album.

And then his appearances slowly diminished, until in 1975 he practically disappeared.

The story of this largely forgotten Muppet, as well as the origins of “Sesame Street” and other children’s programs, debunks in “Sunny Days: The Children’s Television Revolution That Changed America“(Simon & Schuster) by David Kamp, released Tuesday.

“Sesame Street” started as a collaboration between Joan Ganz Cooney, a television director and psychologist Lloyd Morrisett. Appalled by the “vast waste ground” that television has become, they envisioned a program that would help children learn – especially urban minority children who are often behind their white counterparts.

“Sesame Street” was launched in 1969 and included a colorful line of puppets created by Jim Henson. Matt Robinson, who played Gordon and was also a writer, pushed the producers to add a black puppet.

“He said we have to represent black children, not only by having black actors, but also in the sphere of the Muppets,” Kamp told The Post. “Jim Henson said the Muppets had no color, but Matt felt that the default setting for the Muppets was a white guy because the guys who operated on them were white.”

Robinson prevailed.

Roosevelt Franklin, voiced by Robinson, made his debut in February 1970 in short sketches of the days of the week or the tally. He was joined by his mother, a puppet voiced by Loretta Long, an African American actress and singer who played Susan in the series.

Robinson was determined that Franklin would speak like young black children, so he used the slang of the day, exclaiming, “Hey, man,” “Sure,” and “Be cool.”

“Why insist on standard English, English at six o’clock?” said Robinson in the early 1970s (he died in 2002). “Black English involves all kinds of things. Tone, inflection, stimulation. I think we need to communicate with children in the way they understand. “

Franklin stood out and quickly graduated in his own recurring segment, “Roosevelt Franklin Elementary School”.

“It was written to be entertaining, not just educational,” says Kamp. “Matt Robinson had real entertainment experience and the writers were good at making comic sketches with great music.”

This music – great songs that would have been at home in this year’s “Stax Records catalog”, says Kamp – was collected from a 1971 album. Billboard magazine of the same year noted that it should be ” a good selling item “and the LP proved popular enough to be reissued in 1974.

And yet, not everyone was on board with Franklin. Even before its first appearance, a debate raged behind the scenes of “Sesame Street” to know if it was a good model.

Jane O’Connor, an African American schoolteacher and series advisor, wrote to the executive producer expressing concern that Roosevelt was “simplistic black.” Other African American staff, including usage coordinator Evelyn Davis and producer Lutrelle Home, also had concerns.

“It was a sign of the times when there were a lot of black people trying to put the breed under the carpet,” said Robinson’s ex-wife Dolores in the book. “They were busy thinking that the more you act, the better you will be.” These people were embarrassed by their own culture. “

Viewers of all colors, however, seemed to like the character.

#OscarsSoWhite activist April Reign and The Roots Questlove drummer both talk about the book about how Franklin felt “seen” for the first time on television.

Anti-Franklin forces, however, had the final say – especially after Robinson left the series as Gordon in 1972. (He continued to express Franklin, however.)

“For about five years, the discussions continued behind the scenes,” says Kamp. “Joan Ganz Cooney really listened. She did not make a sudden decision. Matt Robinson then left the series. Without him to defend, the anti-Roosevelt people took power. “

The character was eliminated, mainly disappearing after 1975.

“I remember watching it in the early years of the show, then feeling upset when it seemed to appear less and less,” writes Questlove in the front of the book. “Even when I was young, Roosevelt’s disappearance seemed to be a mystery and an injustice.”

Despite Franklin’s sudden demise, “Sesame Street” more recently added more diversity to its Muppet ranks with clearly Latin characters, and in 2010 a puppet named Segi, modeled after a young black girl, appeared singing a song called “I like my hair.” The clip went viral.

Even Roosevelt Franklin made a minor comeback. Last year, he participated in the series’s 50th anniversary special. He also had a brief speech in the Hallmark Channel reality series “Meet the Peetes”, with actress Holly Robinson Peete, daughter of Matt Robinson. In the episode, Holly and her brother visit the “Sesame Street” ensemble.

But Franklin fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a full-fledged return.

“I think it’s often seen as a time capsule,” says Kamp. “There is a reluctance to present it now, as it is so much from the early 70s in the same way as someone like Isaac Hayes.”