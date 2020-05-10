The big columns of the Lou Gehrig Yankees rediscovered in a new book

“Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir,” by historian Alan D. Gaff, includes a collection of newspaper chronicles syndicated in first person by Yankee legend himself. This is an excerpt.

The so-called “home run derby” of 1927 is over.

The winner is Babe Ruth. And no one is happier than me.

During the season, the newspapers were more than kind to me. They compared me to the Babe; they called me the “new king of the home run”; they sent me the nicest reviews.

I am thankful – but – and it is honest – I did not expect to beat the Babe in honors, and I did not expect to break this 1921 record. After all that has been said and done, it there is only one baby. He is alone and incomparable. He’s the greatest hitter of all time, and in my humble opinion, there will never be one like him.

Unless he breaks it himself, I think the 1921 record for 59 home circuits in one season will last forever. I hope so. *

I owe the baby a lot. He advised me, taught me and helped me more than I can say. At certain times of the season, when I led him on the circuits, opinion prevailed that there was a quarrel between Babe and myself. Nothing could be further from the truth. When I hit one, Babe would be the first to congratulate me.

In private and in public, he has always been my best booster.

And I truly believe that he is as delighted that I am able to break a record or establish a new brand as myself. There is nothing small, nothing selfish about the baby.

And now a word on home runs. If the ball goes through the stands, great. If it’s okay for a single that marks a run, it’s even better. I am proud of my track driving record. I think I have the right to be. And if I live at ninety and play baseball every day around this time, I will always feel a thrill when I strike a stroke that sends a run on the plate.

But I am not a rival of the Babe. To consider me would be presumptuous. There is only one Babe Ruth, and never before has any player been able to hit a ball as far or as frequently. He is alone.

And don’t forget that.

Babe Ruth is more than a home batter. He is a great ball player. Babe would rather see the Yankees win a ball game than hit five home runs and lose. If a situation arises that requires sacrifice, the baby will do so willingly and with pleasure. Several times, I saw him climb up there and shorten his stride and cut his momentum in a frank effort to hit the ball just above the inside field. I saw him strike to the middle, so a flight could be postponed or a game made to help win the game.

Does this sound like his absence on the circuits, regardless of team well-being or team play?

Not by far, this is not the case. And it is not.

He strikes at home because he is a great hitter. When he takes it, he leaves the park quite naturally.

Some people think that the baby can do nothing but hit. It’s a laugh. He’s a great ball player in every way. He can throw, he can run, he can line up. There is no smarter player in the game – no player with a keener baseball instinct or better baseball judgment.

To talk about me, or someone else, competing with the Babe, is laughing. All I hope to do is the best I can. If I have a good year and hit a lot of home runs, I’m happy. But if I don’t do it, everything is fine.

As far as I’m concerned, Babe’s file is safe. He is the greatest of the great – and I honestly believe that the only man who has ever had a chance to break his record is Babe Ruth himself.

I am proud to be a great league ball player and proud to be associated with the men who play professional baseball. I believe baseball is a real job, worthy of the best any man can give. In my experience as a ball player, I have found nothing to be ashamed of, anything that has not been within the limits of good judgment and good sportsmanship.

I dropped out of college to get into baseball – and I don’t see my efforts as a waste. I’m glad I went to university and I’m proud to be known as an academic. But I don’t subscribe to the old idea that a college boy belittles himself when he starts a career in university athletics. I don’t think I would have met a better group of men than I have encountered in baseball. Nor a more square, more just man.

Of course, I’m just a kid at play, and I realize that. I still have a lot to learn and hope to have many more years to learn. But I know baseball is today and will be the greatest game in the world.

And if I ever get married and have sons who promise real baseball skills, I can only hope that professional baseball will offer them as much as it has offered me and will treat them kindly.

As for the years to come, I can only hope for the best. If I succeed or if I fall, if I’m a star or a flop, it can at least be said this: I will give the best that I have, I will play the best I can, I will do my best. And that’s, I think, the spirit of every man in professional baseball today.

I was fortunate enough to burst into the game at a time when some of the biggest stars were playing. There will never be another Babe Ruth. He is alone and incomparable.

And I doubt there is another Ty Cobb.

But there will always be great ball players as long as the children can find sand fields on which to mark a diamond; and baseball can never become less honorable as long as these same kids look at the stars of the league as their heroes.

When I got into baseball, I was a green kid who knew nothing about the game.

The older men befriended me and helped and advised me. I will never forget their kindness. And maybe one day I will have a chance to reimburse them by passing on this same advice and this same help to young people who come while I am a regular.

I hope I can do just that.

Excerpt from “Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir” by Alan D. Gaff. Copyright © 2020 by Alan Gaff. Reproduced with permission from Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.