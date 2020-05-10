Tesla cannot open plant in California due to coronavirus crisis

Elon Musk’s goal was to reopen the Fremont factory in Tesla, California on Friday afternoon. AT 13:00. Friday, Alameda County said no, saying it was not yet safe.

Tesla “must not reopen,” the county said in a statement. “Restoring all daily activities too quickly risks provoking a rapid increase in the number of cases and compromising the relative stability that we have observed in our health and hospital system.”

Musk’s reopening plan would have rested on statewide revised guidelines from Governor Gavin Newsom, whose administration relaxed manufacturing restrictions on Friday. But counties are allowed to impose more stringent rules.

Six counties in the Bay area, including Alameda, have banned non-essential manufacturing in a broad March 16 order. This order has been slightly modified and extended until the end of May, but the local ban on non-essential manufacturing remains in effect.

Alameda County said Friday it had informed Tesla that the company did not meet the criteria established May 4 for a gradual relaxation of the closure rules, although the county did not specify which criteria were not met.

In the current state of county orders, Tesla cannot begin manufacturing cars at its Fremont plant until May 31.

Musk did not accept public health orders related to the coronavirus.

He challenged the original March 16 order until Fremont police urged his company to shut down the plant. The company had argued that manufacturing electric vehicles was essential to national security, and had kept the plant open for several days before closing on March 23. In a call with stock analysts, he described home orders to slow the spread of the “fascist” epidemic.

As of Friday, Alameda County reported 1,897 cases of coronavirus and 69 deaths.

Local police departments are responsible for enforcing county orders. A Fremont police spokeswoman said on Friday by email that “we have no official indication or complaint that they are making vehicles today. … We hope that they will continue to comply with the health order. “

Tesla is looking forward to reopening the plant, which employs 10,000 people, most of whom are on leave. Although Tesla has reported a profit in the first quarter of this year, analysts expect dismal results for the current quarter. The entire automotive industry is in a wrong way, with many exhibition halls closed and inventory piling up.

The lack of profit has not yet been a problem at Tesla. Even if the company has never made an annual profit, its stock remains a high flight, trading above $ 800 for a market value of around $ 150 billion, much higher than other automakers. .

But money is a problem.

Although Tesla declared $ 8 billion in cash at the end of March, it is unclear how much the company currently has. Asked during a conference call on April 29 with analysts about the current cash balance, his chief financial officer refused to answer, and Musk launched into a controversy over American freedom and “fascist” government orders.

The company opened a new factory in Shanghai in December, which should provide some relief. This factory makes cars, but recently closed for several days. Media in China have reported a lack of essential auto parts. Tesla did not respond to emails or telephone calls requesting comment.

The money generated by Shanghai production and sales in China may not be enough to cope with any cash flow crisis. This is because Tesla has borrowed over a billion dollars from Chinese banks and its agreements with Chinese authorities prevent it from sending money to the United States until the debts are paid.