Taft High honors 2020 class with music, billboards and parade of cars

On a hot Friday afternoon in Woodland Hills, nearly 70 Taft High teachers wearing masks stood in front of their cars waving, applauding and honoring the 2020 class during a typical California auto culture parade.

Students and Parents Received Signs While Staying Inside Their Cars, Then Headed to Campus Parade, Passing Teachers as Music Rung from Loudspeakers Placed Along from an alleyway that passes in front of the gymnasium.

“I love it,” said volleyball coach Arman Mercado. “It’s a way to put our seniors in touch with their school.”

Assistant Director Neezer McNab said the parade of cars is a way to “celebrate our seniors. They had nothing to do with the pandemic, so we want to make sure they are recognized. “

With campus graduation ceremonies canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade gave teachers and their students one last opportunity to meet after weeks of separation.

Safety rules were in effect, masks being worn by people inside and outside the cars.

“I think it’s great,” said Brittany Drucker, a math teacher. “They are lucky to see us and we can see them.”

Parades of cars are gaining popularity as a way to safely recognize teachers and students while social distancing measures are in place. The athletes organized caravans to honor the coaches, and Taft used the idea to honor his entire class of nearly 500 seniors, inviting them to go to campus to pick up a sign for the seniors.

They were alerted by emails and social networks to come between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.

Things have been dark but it is something to smile about. Only in California. It’s a parade of Taft High graduation cars with masks, music, signs and smiles. pic.twitter.com/8Ys5TFrewc – eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 8, 2020

The teachers were dancing to the music and the students in their cars seemed to be impressed by their smile.