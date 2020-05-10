Taft High honors 2020 class with music, billboards and parade of cars

by May 10, 2020 Top News
Taft High honors 2020 class with music, billboards and parade of cars

On a hot Friday afternoon in Woodland Hills, nearly 70 Taft High teachers wearing masks stood in front of their cars waving, applauding and honoring the 2020 class during a typical California auto culture parade.

Students and Parents Received Signs While Staying Inside Their Cars, Then Headed to Campus Parade, Passing Teachers as Music Rung from Loudspeakers Placed Along from an alleyway that passes in front of the gymnasium.

“I love it,” said volleyball coach Arman Mercado. “It’s a way to put our seniors in touch with their school.”

Assistant Director Neezer McNab said the parade of cars is a way to “celebrate our seniors. They had nothing to do with the pandemic, so we want to make sure they are recognized. “

With campus graduation ceremonies canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade gave teachers and their students one last opportunity to meet after weeks of separation.

Safety rules were in effect, masks being worn by people inside and outside the cars.

“I think it’s great,” said Brittany Drucker, a math teacher. “They are lucky to see us and we can see them.”

Parades of cars are gaining popularity as a way to safely recognize teachers and students while social distancing measures are in place. The athletes organized caravans to honor the coaches, and Taft used the idea to honor his entire class of nearly 500 seniors, inviting them to go to campus to pick up a sign for the seniors.

They were alerted by emails and social networks to come between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.

The teachers were dancing to the music and the students in their cars seemed to be impressed by their smile.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2020-05-08/taft-high-honors-class-of-2020-with-music-signs-and-car-parade

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

How the coronavirus started as a disease of the wealthy

How the coronavirus started as a disease of the wealthy

May 10, 2020
President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sport

President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sport

May 10, 2020
MLB will ask players to agree to start season early July

MLB will ask players to agree to start season early July

May 10, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *