Stephen A. Smith’s CNN ride, the worst part of ‘The Last Dance’

No more phone calls, please! We have a winner!

First of all, a moment to thank you for being truly blessed throughout this pandemic for having been served by incessant geniuses live – in particular Mike Francesa and Stephen A. Smith, who both take each other very seriously according to their advanced media megalomania.

The two mix in a thick sauce for Blowhard Stew, to be served to the public hungry for double-talk redundancies, bad assumptions presented as facts and generous slices of self-promotional pie for dessert.

We had to wait to see if it was a record, and last week it was confirmed: Smith, chosen and paid $ 10 million per person to be ESPN’s Mr. Knows Everything on the 22nd March appeared on CNN, beating the broadcast record for giving the longest unanswered response in the history of public discourse.

What Smith could have achieved in four words – “I have no idea” – he accomplished it in a speech that mixed the routine of Professor Irwin Corey’s mutilated English scene with the false evangelical money hunter by Sinclair Lewis, Elmer Gantry.

CNN’s anchor, Michael Smerconish, started with a crack on the scarcity of live sports programming on ESPN during the pandemic, in which Smith delivered one of his speeches without words and defying grammar. I do not know where to insert the commas, periods, colons, semicolons or colons of Bartolo, not to mention the end of the paragraphs, but hang on to your Fritos, here is:

“Well, listen, as far as I’m concerned, right now, we’re obviously dealing with very difficult times. There’s no denying it, you can’t get around that, but the flip side is that any the week on “First Take” on ESPN [co-hosted by Smith], we’ve talked a lot about the NFL Free Agency – let’s not forget that the NFL was king.

“Right now with the free agency, we were wondering where Tom Brady was going to go, what he was going to sign, the Drew Brees of the world signing an extension, Todd Gurley being released by the Los Angeles Rams and finally signing with the Atlanta Falcons, so the list goes on and on.

“So you have a free NFL agency in terms of what the teams are going to do to improve. And the NFL draft coming too.

“Now obviously you come and go with comments, clarity and what have you. There are a lot of different opinions on a lot of different things – be it the NBA, the NFL, what have you There is usually something to talk about. Obviously we are compromised to some extent because the games are not playing right now due to league suspensions or what you have.

“But nonetheless, right now, there is still a lot of content to discuss and joke about, because that’s what we do. And to be completely honest with you, that’s what we plan to continue to do. “

And it was just for beginners.

Sensing that Smith stopped to inhale, Smerconish, who had kept consciousness, asked another question to which Smith gave an equally long and worthless answer. This time, however, he said of an abbreviated NBA season, “Who knows?” – the only sensible words he said, though he rhetorically asked for them, then danced in the words, “As NBA commissioner Adam Silver said to Rachel Nichols, very fit to ESPN, you know what, they work with health officials. “

When it comes to Smith’s self-impressed word inventions – rule it! – it reminded me of Dr. Elmer Staffley, the wizarding word played by Ray Goulding in the old radio shows of Bob (Elliott) and Ray.

Dr. Staffley would explain the derivations and meanings of the words by: “Am I getting adhesive?” “Have I clarified this?” and how happy he is “to have applied”.

In total, Smith spent 6:22 saying anything and nothing. As the air bags disappear, he spawned the Graf Zeppelin like a “Get Well Soon” balloon.

Sports channels without sports are not synonymous with reimbursement

Once again, the loss of live sports programming prompted cable and satellite systems and programmers to continue to pocket subscribers’ money in return for almost nothing. No refunds, no credits, no one answering the phone.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a statement two weeks ago calling for fair play in the television industry to at least reduce the cost of non-sports sports networks and entertainment systems. dissemination, but such mild efforts are easily overlooked by an influential industry peddled to politicians by lobbyists.

If James and his office want to be taken seriously by the television industry and the constituents it has promised to protect, it must build muscle and start weighing in.

And for subscribers who felt that the Dolan family had abused them when they owned Cablevision – a justifiable position given that it was the most expensive system in the country – Altice, the French giant that bought Cablevision (no manufacturing of produced on the lost shows), makes the Dolans appear as benevolent despots.

Who is the best? We do not care?

The worst part of this ESPN Bulls documentary is that it fueled the hosts of sports talk shows to reignite an insane and childish debate on who is / was better, Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Can’t they both be great and stop there? Are there no circumstances and plasters to consider? Or should it always be stupid rankings?

Fascinating to see how fans with minimal foresight immediately knew that the new NFL interference replay rule would be nonsense, but the NFL had no idea.

NBC News’s “Today” show continues to be a shameless platform for selling NBC shows. Last Wednesday, he presented an “exclusive announcement”: “Today” then interviewed a fellow attached to a professional lacrosse league, with at least two mentions that his matches should appear on NBC.

New York-born Tiz the Law won the Kentucky Derby. It just hasn’t been executed yet.

Last week, a Russ Salzberg WABC-Radio podcast “Get a Load of This” asked a very good question: when this pandemic of virus stops, will it be back to business as usual for leagues , schools and sports partners of all kinds who rely on cheap and often abused Chinese red labor for its huge profits? I’m going to say, “Yes, definitely.”

The Capitals therefore dumped winger Brendan Leipsic for vulgar and misogynistic tweets. As Verne Lundquist of CBS told us many years ago, the most dangerous word in our language has become “SEND”.

How I know the virus has changed my life: Last week, I begged my wife to take me with her when she went out to buy cheese.

Nurses Week is over, but in this space, salvation and the call remain: “Nurse!”