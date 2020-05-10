Shark attack closes northern California beach

A northern California beach that had remained open to surfers and swimmers despite the coronavirus has now been closed – due to a fatal shark attack.

A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday by an unknown species of shark on a northern California beach while surfing in the waters off Manresa State Beach at the northern end of the Monterey Bay, California State Parks Department said in a statement.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was declared dead at the scene.

Most recent Santa Cruz County public health order close the beaches between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily – but allows people to cross the beaches to swim, kayak, surf and participate in other water sports during these times.

“Passive or sedentary” activities such as sunbathing during closings are prohibited and may however justify a citation according to the order.

But according to state park guidelines for shark attacks, the water one mile south and north of the scene will close for five days, and reopen Thursday, May 14.

Signs were placed at beach access points within a mile of the attack, warning swimmers of the shark attack, according to the department of Ste Parks.

“State parks express their deep sympathy to the family of the victim,” the department said in a statement.