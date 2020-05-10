Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” plays Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

It’s time to “The Mandalorian” to meet the original bounty hunter “Star Wars”.

Boba Fett, the iconic character from “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi”, will appear in season 2 of the Disney + series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be played by Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett’s father, Jango Fett, in the prequel to “2002 Star Wars” “Attack of the Clones”. (However, reports indicate that Boba Fett will only play “a small part” in Season 2).

The main character of “The Mandalorian”, interpreted by Pedro Pascal, is a member of the same clan of masked warriors as Boba Fett. And we’ve already been prepared for a crossover: fans have been teased by a glimpse of a boot and a cape in season 1 fifth episode which seemed to match that of Boba Fett.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” is still scheduled to air on Disney + in October, with Rosario Dawson reportedly joined the cast as “Clone Wars” fan favorite Ahsoka Tano and “The Terminator” star Michael Biehn play another bounty hunter. In addition, season 3 is already under construction, with sources saying last month that the creator of the series Jon Favreau “has been writing season 3 for a while”.