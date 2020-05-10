Robotic dogs patrol Singapore Park to promote social alienation

One of the creepy robots we warned you about last year is now patrolling a park in Singapore.

Founder of Boston Dynamics, “Spot” – a robot dog that can run, open and unlock the doors, pick up themselves, act in different weather conditions and challenging terrain and evenly dance – began patrolling the plain of the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore on Friday, According to the Straits Times.

A handout image of a four-legged robot named Spot, patrolling Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, published by the Singapore Government’s Technology Agency.
As part of a two-week experiment, the robot dog was equipped with cameras to patrol and send a recorded message reminding park visitors to observe safe distances. The government has assured people that dogs “cannot trace or identify certain individuals and do not collect personal information.”

During the experiment, Spot will have a human being involved, and if successful, the dog will be ready to be sent to other parks.

NParks also sends 30 drones to police parks and nature reserves.

Spot is also “at the moment at the Changi Exhibition Center a community isolation facility that treats patients with mild symptoms to provide essential items such as medication to patients, ”argues the Strait Times.

