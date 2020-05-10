President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sport

President Trump congratulated the UFC for restarting the sports world on Saturday night after an almost two-month hiatus.

Trump’s recorded message aired during ESPN’s broadcast of the UFC 249 card in a fanless arena in Jacksonville.

“I want to congratulate (the president of the UFC) Dana White and the UFC,” said Trump. “They are going to have a big game. We like it. We think it’s important. Recover the sports leagues. Let’s play. Do social distancing and all that you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports to come back. Congratulations to Dana White and the UFC. “

UFC 249 was the first major sporting event to take place since the global pandemic closed much of the country almost eight weeks ago. It was originally scheduled for April 18 in New York, but has been postponed in hopes of helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The mixed martial arts giant is hosting three shows in eight days in Jacksonville, where state officials have judged professional sports with a national audience exempt from a home stay order as long as “the location is closed at General public”.

The UFC presented a 25-page document to address the health and safety protocols, procedures that led Jacaré Souza to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. His middleweight fight against Uriah Hall was canceled Friday night. The two Souza cornermen were also found positive, the UFC said in a statement.

“The three men have left the host hotel and will isolate themselves, where the UFC medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and provide assistance with any necessary treatment,” said the UFC.

The positive results certainly increased the attention paid to the event. All the other sports are watching closely to see how it goes. White previously said that Trump wanted the event to serve as a model for the return of live sports.

White did not want to delay the fighting. He tried to host the event on tribal lands in California and still hopes to create a “Fight Island” for future maps.

He settled in Jacksonville for at least a week – with no fans or social distancing rules in place.

The judges and the broadcasters were separated. Fighters, coaches, referees, judges, UFC staff and even outside media had to undergo COVID-19 tests to enter the Veterans Memorial Arena.

But not everyone followed the rules. On Friday, the whites mingled and punched their fists with almost all of the fighters during the official weigh-ins.

Souza arrived with gloves and a mask while waiting for the results of his test. But he had alerted UFC officials that a family member in Orlando, where he was testing, could have been positive for the coronavirus. His opponent, Hall, wore a mask and kept his distance. White stood between them without a mask.

Many of those present on Saturday wore masks and gloves, although several were apparently exempt from the warrant. The referees, ring announcer Bruce Buffer, other officials inside the octagon and the ring girl were exposed.

The cage floor was disinfected between the episodes and the padded parts of the octagon were wiped between the rounds.

Without fans, sounds that were generally mute or completely drowned filled the empty arena. Each kick, punch, groan and not inside the octagon resounded. Commentators and camera clicks could be heard across the board. Coaching advice and exchanges were widespread, often rated R and sometimes even funny.

“I don’t like people anyway,” said Ryan “Superman” Spann, who won a victory in the opening bout. “It’s good. It was nothing. The world is my audience.”