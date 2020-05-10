MLB will ask players to agree to start season early July

The owners of the major leagues should ask players on Tuesday to accept a regular season that would cover around 80 games. The Dodgers have not won a World Series championship for 32 years, and their manager believes the victory would taste just as good after what would normally be considered half a season.

“This is something unprecedented,” said Dave Roberts on Saturday. “To keep the guys focused and together in mind and body, and then to win a championship, I see no reason why anyone could even get an asterisk.”

According to the owners’ plan, the players would report to training camp in June and start an abbreviated season in early July. Teams would play regionally to minimize travel, so the Dodgers and the Angels would play largely along the west coast. The lineups would be widened to account for the likely cancellation of the minor league season, and the playoffs would also be extended. Fans would not be admitted, at least at the start.

The owners could modify some of these concepts, first reported by The Athletic, during a conference call Monday. The commissioner’s office would then begin what could be a contentious negotiation with the players’ union.

“I still hope,” said Roberts. “I don’t see how we can’t reach consensus on both sides. Everyone will benefit. It’s time for fans to have baseball at home. I think it can be a therapeutic and enjoyable diversion. “

It is unclear what changes the league could propose in the event that local authorities do not allow teams to play at their home field, or a coronavirus epidemic occurs or recurs. It is also unclear how the owners could offer to protect the health and safety of players and other staff.

“I don’t think we can do anything [safety] can be guaranteed and we feel comfortable with it, ”said Andrew Miller, pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. tell ESPN. “We want to put a good product on the field, but it’s totally secondary to the health of the players. We are generally younger and healthier, but that doesn’t mean our staff is, it doesn’t mean the referees are going to be clear.

“It is not difficult to separate a degree from players who have children who may have conditions or from other family members who live with them. I am convinced that before any event, we will sort out all these problems. ”

During the ESPN broadcast of the fight against the UFC on Saturday, President Trump said: “Recover the sports leagues. Let’s play. You do the social distance and all you have to do. But we need sports. We want our sports to come back. “

however, the fighter Ronaldo Souza tested positive for the coronavirus, as did two of its cornermen. He was removed from the map on Friday but seen on video on Saturday mingling with others during the event.

Agent Scott Boras said MLB can learn from the experiences of baseball leagues going on in Taiwan and South Korea, and soccer leagues around the world. Boras, who represents about 100 major league players, said none of his clients have expressed concerns about the game. However, he said, any player with a medical condition that could endanger him should be allowed to choose if he wants to play.

“These contracts are not servitude,” said Boras.

In March, the owners and players agreed to extend the regular season until October if necessary and lead the playoffs in November. Boras would like MLB to do just that, with a longer schedule.

“There is no reason for me to see that if you start in July and have four months, we should not be playing 110 to 120 games at least,” he said. “That’s why we negotiated this extra month.”

This agreement also provided that players would be paid pro rata according to the number of matches played. The owners say the provision assumed fans would be present, or else the parties would have to negotiate lower wages to account for the lack of income from tickets, food, drink and merchandise. Players say the provision covers all scenarios.

Boras is concerned that the owners will try to cut wages for regular season games and then extend the playoffs, where the owners keep almost all the money. However, he would like to see an agreement, and with him a season.

“For these people we have to keep at home, we need baseball,” said Boras, “so that they are made to stay at home, so we don’t have social unrest.”