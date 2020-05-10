Justin Gaethje wins at UFC 249 without supporters

UFC 249, the first major professional sporting event in the United States in almost two months, began with a pre-recorded message from President Trump outside the White House.

“I want to congratulate Dana White and the UFC,” said Trump. “We like it. We think it’s important. Get the sports leagues back. Let’s play. You do the social distance and everything you have to do, but we need sport. We want our sports to come back.”

It was the first step in what could be the slow return of professional sport to North America with NASCAR hosting its first race next weekend and the return of the PGA Tour soon after.

There were no fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and there was certainly no social distancing in the octagon during the six-hour a la carte, which included 11 fights and two championship fights. The card was briefly questioned on Friday when Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who was to face Uriah Hill in one of the preliminary bouts, and two of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19. The event, however, continued as the results for the other 23 fighters on the map returned negative.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje defeated acting lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and the bout was stopped in the fifth round. Afterwards, Gaethje took off from the title given to him by White, the president of the UFC, and said: “I will wait for the truth.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champion, tweeted, “No comments,” after the convincing victory.

In the main co-event for the UFC bantamweight title, champion Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz in the second round on a TKO and retired shockingly after 33 years.

“I am satisfied with my career,” said Cejudo. “I have done enough in this sport. I want to move away. I want to have fun. “