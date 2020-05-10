Josh Rebholz is not a finalist for the position of sports director of UCLA

Dan Guerrero’s chief lieutenant will not replace him as UCLA sports director.

Josh Rebholz, the senior associate sport director who revitalized the sports department’s fundraising efforts and was the point man in recent coach hires, is not among the finalists for the job, according to two people close to research who requested anonymity as they are not allowed to speak on the record.

The Bruins remain on track to hire Guerrero’s successor before the end of this month despite the new coronavirus epidemic that has confined interviews to online video chats. A short list of finalists is presented to Chancellor Gene Block, who will make the decision regarding the new sports director.

One presumed candidate to stay in the race is Desiree Reed-Francois, the sports director of Nevada Las Vegas and a former UCLA rower who also holds a law degree from Arizona.

Reed-Francois became the first Hispanic woman and woman of color in the Football Bowl division when she took on the UNLV position in June 2017. Since then, she has hired football coach Marcus Arroyo, the former Oregon offensive coordinator and men’s basketball coach. TJ Otzelberger, whose first rebel team went from 17 to 15 last season.

Reed-Francois, 48, was also a senior associate sport director in Cincinnati for two years while current UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin guided the Bearcats. His ties to UCLA could give him an advantage given the school’s long history of hiring sports directors with a connection to the Bruins. Every UCLA sports director since Fred Cozens held this position when the school opened in 1919 has been a former student or coach at UCLA.

The one who replaces Guerrero will take over an athletics department flooded with debts and uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department posted a deficit of $ 18.9 million in fiscal 2019, covered by an interest-bearing loan from the university, and could go further into the red in 2020 due to lower revenues and donations linked to the global crisis that endangers 2020 -21 sports calendar.

The new sports director will also inherit male football and basketball coaches who have had mixed results in their attempt to revive the school’s most prestigious programs. While the soccer team went 7-17 in two seasons under Chip Kelly, the men’s basketball team ended their first season under Cronin on a wild recovery, winning 11 of their last 14 games and finishing with a 19-12 record because the season was stopped by the pandemic.

Guerrero, who has been UCLA’s sports director since 2002, is due to retire on July 1. The school convened an eight-person research committee of university officials and retained WittKiefer, a Chicago-based executive search firm, to help it draw up a list. candidates.