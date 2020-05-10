JCPenney laden with debt could file for bankruptcy next week, even as some stores reopen

JCPenney is preparing to file for bankruptcy next week with plans to permanently close approximately a quarter of its 850 stores, becoming the last major US retailer to succumb to the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, according to people close to the case.

Bankruptcy would put an end to a long decline for the 118-year-old department store chain, which faced nearly $ 4 billion in debt and competition from e-commerce companies and brick retailers and low-cost mortar even before the pandemic begins.

The Plano, Texas-based company, which employs nearly 85,000 people, is in talks with creditors for a so-called loan-in-possession to strengthen its finances while it files for bankruptcy, said the sources. The loan could total between $ 400 and $ 500 million, sources say.

The timing of filing for bankruptcy could shift depending on the time available to creditors, sources said. JCPenney ignored a $ 17 million debt payment on Thursday and has only five days to fix it before defaulting. A 30-day grace period on a $ 12 million payment that the company ignored on April 15 ends next Friday.

JCPenney has not made a final decision on how to deal with its financial difficulties, and is also considering alternatives that include negotiating an agreement with creditors outside the bankruptcy court or obtaining additional financing, said the sources. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

JCPenney declined to comment.

While JCPenney aims to reorganize and exit bankruptcy protection, it plans to close approximately 200 stores permanently, a figure that could fluctuate depending on negotiations with creditors, the sources said.

According to a plan under discussion, JCPenney would come out of bankruptcy as two separate companies, the sources said.

One of them would own part of the company’s real estate and serve as the owner of the other entity operating the retailer’s business, they said. Creditors, many of whom are Wall Street hedge funds, would control the companies in exchange for debt relief, they said.

JCPenney’s online sales have not been sufficient to compensate for the significant losses it suffered while keeping stores closed across the United States in response to blockages aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Although the company has enough cash to survive in the coming months, it has to pay $ 105 million in debt in June and about $ 300 million in annual interest. More than $ 2 billion in debt matures in 2023.

JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau told customers in an email on Thursday that stores have started to reopen gradually with precautions such as plexiglass shields on the registers and a limited crowd.

Retailers are feeling the brunt of the economic fallout from the pandemic as sales evaporate. This week, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus Group and clothing retailer J.Crew Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy.

In April, the US economy lost 20.5 million jobs, the largest decline since the Great Depression, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

JCPenney opened its first store in Wyoming in 1902 and called it “The Golden Rule,” a reference to what the retailer regarded as its standard for customer service, according to its website.

The e-commerce revolution that has taken hold in the 21st century has eroded JCPenney’s business as has the sales of other traditional retailers. The company is now also facing fierce competition from discount chains, including Marshalls and T.J. from TJX Cos Inc. Maxx Channels.

JCPenney has spent years trying to recover from a failed transformation led by former CEO Ron Johnson, one of the pioneers of Apple’s retail stores.

Johnson initiated costly renovations to JCPenney sites and eliminated coupons, which sparked a backlash from customers which led to a drop in sales. He was replaced in 2013, and a revolving door for executives followed before Soltau took the helm in late 2018.

JCPenney had recently made some progress in its recovery effort, meeting or exceeding the financial target guidelines for 2019 and improving sales in some stores.

Before the pandemic, JCPenney hoped to persuade creditors to give it more financial leeway, while Soltau attempted to forge a turnaround focused on the roots of the business as a seller of affordable clothing for middle-class families.

But discussions with creditors earlier this year have made no concessions to JCPenney, the sources said. The coronavirus epidemic prompted the company to withdraw $ 1.25 billion from its revolving line of credit and ultimately prepare for bankruptcy.