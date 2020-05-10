Jake Marisnick gives the Mets a defensive upgrade they badly need

Part 14 of a series on the New York Mets.

The search for the Mets for a field upgrade in the center of the last off-season has ended where so many others have done in recent years – without a clear resolution.

The name of Starling Marte was among the highest on the Mets’ realistic wish list, but those trade talks with the Pirates died soon after the winter meetings. Mookie Betts has always been far away and the Mets should probably be thankful that they have never been close to the Red Sox on a package for the quintessential former player, who will go into free agency after this season, whether played or not .

He left the Mets with Jake Marisnick as their best hope of improving the position, in a tandem with Brandon Nimmo. Marisnick, 29, known for his defense, arrived in December with the Astros for minor leagues Kenedy Corona and Blake Taylor.

Marisnick essentially replaced Juan Lagares, a right-handed bat who played part-time and was not renewed after a lackluster in 2019. Marisnick hit .233 / .289 / .411 with 10 homers and 34 RBI in 292 at -bats last season for the Astros.

“Good defender, good athlete, beating below average,” said a major league talent assessor, referring to Marisnick. “Better player than Lagares because he’s more likely to do something with the bat than Lagares. I thought Lagares was well overvalued. A very good defender, but I just couldn’t buy the idea that a central defender couldn’t do anything offensively and really couldn’t make adjustments. [Lagares] continued to make the same mistakes. As a good athlete, he simply could not make adjustments on the plate.

“I think Marisnick will definitely be an upgrade, but I don’t think you will go from a .220 hitter to a .290 hitter. I think he will be a .250 hitter with a few homers more than Lagares, will likely play a lesser defense, but overall will be a better player. “

Marisnick can serve as a defensive substitute at the end of the round, allowing Nimmo to switch to the left field for J.D. Davis, Dominic Smith and perhaps Yoenis Cespedes. Michael Conforto also has experience on the central court, but the Mets’ preference is to keep him in the right direction, where he seemed to find a home last season.

Marisnick was selected in the third round of the 2009 draft by the Blue Jays, but before reaching the major leagues, he was sent back to the Marlins in a massive trade that brought Jose Reyes to Toronto. On the trade deadline in 2014, Marisnick was sent to the Astros, for whom he won a tainted World Series title three years later. In her first interview with reporters during spring training this year, Marisnick apologized for the Astros’ illegal billboard flight plan in which electronic surveillance was used.

“There was a line and it was definitely crossed, and I want to apologize to the fans, to Major League Baseball, to my peers and to everyone else who has been touched by this,” said Marisnick. “When I come here, I don’t want to be a distraction for the Mets clubhouse.”

Marisnick, Nimmo, Davis and Smith will offer the Mets solid peloton options in the left and center field. Much of the attention will be focused on newcomer Marisnick.

“It’s not a bad combination,” said the talent assessor. “You lose a little defensively with Nimmo, but offensively he’s good, so there are worse combinations that will play. I think that makes you, in the end, it probably makes you mean in the central field.

“The other guys, if you curl them up, you have a chance to get something out of them.” You are maximizing back and forth, so I think they had a chance to get something from these guys. “