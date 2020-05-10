Interrupted season: Hayden Cody of Mission Viejo makes the angels dream

by May 10, 2020 Top News
Last name: Hayden cody

School: Viejo Mission

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key statistics: Was 2-0 with a WPM of 1.00

Fall plans: Attend Cal State Northridge

On the abrupt end of the season:
“When I found out, I was with my trainer in his class. he [said] “Hayden, come on for a second.” He said it was probably going to be canceled, and baseball is my life. I took it straight to the heart. I was disappointed, at low energy. I was in denial. “No, it’s not going to happen.” “

On life without sport:
“I like all sports. “SportsCenter” is my main channel. The past 50 days have been difficult to have nothing to say. “

How he stays in shape:
“I have a few medicine balls that I will throw in a net. I also have a friend who can meet me in a park to play fishing. My travel ball trainer sends me elevators every day.”

What new things he discovered in his spare time:
“We have just received a new dog. I take a dog training. He is trained in a potty, can sit and knows his name. “

On what he learned:
“You never know how something in life will end. Things can change in the blink of an eye like the season. I am lucky to have what I have. I learned how good my work ethic was. Not having all of my resources to work, I had to dig deep into the bag of my stuff and see what I can get out of it. I learned mental tenacity. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:
“I hope in the majors. I would love to play for the Angels and be like Jered Weaver. “


