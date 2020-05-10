How the coronavirus started as a disease of the wealthy

When he arrived in the ruthless industrial cities of central Mexico, the sand-swept sprawl of northern Nigeria and the labyrinths of metal shacks in India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, COVID-19 took a Other name.

People called it a “rich man disease”.

Pandemics throughout history have been associated with the disadvantaged, but in many developing countries, the coronavirus was a high-class import – carried by travelers returning from business trips to China, studies in Europe, ski vacation in the Rockies.

While the infections initially concentrated in better neighborhoods, many poor and working class people believed that the disease would not affect them, as if something terrible but rare. This misperception has been fueled by elites, including the Governor of the State of Puebla in Mexico, Luis Miguel Barbosa, who said in March: “If you are rich, you are in danger, but if you are poor, you are not. Poor people, we are immune. “

Now it is clear that COVID-19 spares no one and disproportionately harms the hungry, the forgotten and those with pre-existing illnesses and substandard health care.

But historians say we can remember the first pandemic that spread, to a large extent, from the wealthy to the humble class grievances in some of the most unequal societies in the world and adding a somber touch to a pandemic which killed more than 270,000 people.

“In the very early stages, it could be thought of as a wealthy human disease,” said Joshua Loomis, assistant professor of biology at the University of East Stroudsburg in Pennsylvania and author of a story of epidemics. “But as we know, it didn’t take long to take root among the poor, and this is where most pandemics gravitate.”

The wealthy have long erected barriers to isolate themselves – whether they are walls to hide slums in India or closed communities and favored private jets among the wealthy in the United States. The wealthy have been refining social distance for years, and when contagion appears, the first instinct of societies has often been to target and kidnap the poor.

During the cholera epidemic in the early 19th century, severe quarantines in working-class neighborhoods sparked riots in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, which were only quelled when Tsar Nicholas I sent the army. In the 1930s, the Nazis used typhus prevention as an excuse to confine Jews to ghettos that accelerated the spread of the disease, ensuring that it killed as many as possible.

But when a pandemic begins with the rich, the poor have nowhere to hide.

“Throughout history, the wealthy have locked themselves in with the poor to let disease eliminate them,” said Loomis. “There are not many examples of the poor having the power or the means to do so.”

The 1918 flu epidemic was also propelled by transcontinental travel, but it is widely believed that American soldiers – not leisure travelers – brought the disease to Europe when they fought the closing battles of the First World War. Tuberculosis, for a while in the 19th century, was associated with the elite because it killed a series of romantic writers and artists. But it has always spread most ferociously among slum dwellers and factory workers.

Since the first infections were reported in Wuhan, China, late last year, COVID-19 has been different.

The disease appeared worldwide on commercial jets, quickly appearing in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the United States. first case in India was detected in late January in a middle-class medical student who returned home after studying in Wuhan.

Only Indians with a travel history were tested in the first few weeks. Most of daily life goes on normally; the maids and drivers who are the backbone of Indian cities left their crowded neighborhoods every morning to work in middle and upper class households, returning home after dark in wagons full of commuters.

In mid-March, the first case was found in a poor person: a Cleaning lady 68 years old in Mumbai. Doctors said she was likely infected by her employer, who tested positive after returning from the United States.

The government soon imposed a national lock. But as infections continue to soar, Harjit Singh Bhatti, doctor and activist, said that the government should have closed international airports in New Delhi and Mumbai in early March and isolate arriving passengers more strictly.

“Those returning from abroad are obviously not poor,” said Bhatti. “If we had quarantined them at the start, India would be better off today.”

In Mexico, some of the first cases have been detected in prominent business owners who had flown in private jets to Vail, Colorado, for a ski vacation. They included a senior banking official, the managing director of the company that makes Jose Cuervo tequila, and the president of the Mexican stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, who died in mid-April.

In recent weeks, the virus has taken hold in some of the poorest communities in the country, including working-class slums ringing in Mexico City and in northern border cities like Juarez, where an epidemic in a Auto parts plant owned by the United States has killed at least 14 workers, officials said.

So far, the virus has spared the poor in rural Mexico, in part because the people in these regions have gone to extremes to prevent foreigners from introducing it. Many remote cities in Mexico have erected roadblocks manned by self-proclaimed health guards. In the resorts of the Pacific coast, some cities have specifically sought to prevent foreign tourists from entering.

Abel Barrera Hernández, a human rights activist in the mountains of Guerrero State, said that Mexicans in rural areas simply cannot afford to get sick.

“The serious problem here is that there is not the necessary infrastructure if people get sick,” said Barrera. “There are no fans here. These are communities that sometimes don’t even have water.”

The stories of elite callous behavior have spread with the virus. A Bollywood singer refused to isolate herself on her return from London, then attended three evenings where she contacted hundreds of families who had to quarantine themselves. The daughter of a prominent Malaysian politician flouted a nationwide lockout to meet with an official, but was fined a relatively small $ 184.

In March and April, South Korea saw a new wave of infections among returning privileged descendants, many of whom came from universities in the United States and Europe that had closed their campuses. Some students seemed as distant as carefree.

A student with fever reportedly swallowed 20 acetaminophen tablets to escape detection by temperature analyzes at the airport; another broke his quarantine several times to go to the Starbucks in Seoul.

Anger exploded when a 19-year-old boy from Seoul’s wealthy Gangnam district tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Boston University. She and her mother were reported to have taken vacations on the southern island of Jeju for five days before her exam, visiting resorts, restaurants, and cafes without wearing masks, even though she had started to feel bad. One of their stops was a pharmacy.

Jeju officials said they would sue the pair for around $ 100,000 in damages. A petition to the South Korean president to request their imprisonment or a fine has collected nearly 200,000 signatures.

Kim Jungyoung, professor of sociology at Kyung Hee University in South Korea, said that public anxiety had found a target among students, who are considered to have left Korea quickly, but now return as the situation seems better at home, taking advantage of free or low-cost health care in the country.

“The wealthy class has the transnational advantage of being able to choose to study abroad,” he said. “Now that they are in a difficult situation and they come back, for some, they seem selfish opportunists.”

In Nigeria – Africa’s largest but also one of the most unequal economies, where 2 in 5 people survive on $ 1 a day or less – some of the first COVID-19 patients were political figures, including the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari. Some have reportedly been infected on their travels to Europe or Egypt, sneering at working-class Nigerians, tired of official corruption and the benefits enjoyed by a well-known class for passports and plane tickets.

“Many Nigerians were very happy, saying, ‘Maybe all of our leaders will get sick and we will have a new government,'” said Kingsley Ndoh, assistant professor of global health at the University of Washington.

“It was perceived as a ‘fat man disease’, so there was this perception of low risk. And then the community spread began to take root. “

Last month, after Kyari deceased of the disease, the Nigerian Minister of Health said that the virus was no longer just “something for great men and women from abroad”. But the message was undermined when hundreds of people violated the country’s social distancing policies to attend Kyari’s funeral – many do not wear masks.

