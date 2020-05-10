Hot property: Philip Rivers turns to San Diego

Longtime Quarterback Chargers Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as a free agent, put his home in the gated community of San Diego in Santaluz on the market for $ 4.199 million.

The Spanish-style residence, built in 2005 and recently updated, is located behind a gated entrance on an acre overlooking the greens and fairways of the Santaluz Club golf course.

Flush with stone and hardwood, the bungalow has arched doors, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Rich woodwork fills the office which opens onto the backyard. In the chef’s kitchen, two islands are associated with a breakfast area with integrated seating.

A large master suite has a separate living room, a fireplace and a dressing room. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on over 6,800 square feet of living space.

Sets of French doors open onto a covered patio with a hanging swing and a pool table. The grounds contain a saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and a putting green. Planters, a lawn and a small house fill the courtyard.

Rivers purchased the home in 2009 for $ 3,299 million.

The 38-year-old quarterback has been a model of consistency over his 16 years with the Chargers, making 235 consecutive starts (including 11 playoff games). Selected eight times at the Pro Bowl, he holds franchise records in more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.

He signed a one-year, $ 25 million contract with the Colts in March.

Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the list.

More glamorous for young tycoons

Another year, another house for Kylie jenner. The reality star bought a modern complex from Bel-Air for $ 36.5 million.

It’s an impressive fundraiser for the aspiring cosmetic tycoon, who bought land at La Quinta last year and a contemporary mansion in the Beverly Hills post office area with Travis Scott the year before.

At $ 36.5 million, it was the second highest sale in LA County in April, behind only the famed estate of former Los Angeles owner Rams Georgia Frontiere – who traded hands for the a modest $ 43.3 million this month.

Jenner’s new 15,000 square foot home went on sale last summer for $ 55 million. Spanning nearly an acre, the property has a bungalow built last year, a guest house, a basketball court, and a chic outdoor space with pool, fireplace and projection screen.

Clad in concrete, the fortress-like facade gives way to designer interiors. Lounges, bars and game rooms fill the living spaces, which open through glass walls onto approximately 5,000 square feet of covered patio space.

Seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two guest apartments, a kitchen with a marble island, and a dining room with wood-paneled walls are also inside.

Jenner, 22, is widely known for her family’s reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws, and parents. Last year, she sold the majority stake in her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, for $ 600 million. Forbes lists his net worth at $ 1 billion.

Ginger Glass of Compass held the list.

On a new rhythm

Brent Kutzle shakes things up for Topanga. About a year after purchasing a four-acre mountain retreat in the picturesque community, bassist and cellist OneRepublic put the property up for sale for $ 2.195 million.

It is $ 95,000 more than it paid last May, according to real estate records.

Privacy is the story here, as the modern farmhouse enjoys 360-degree views from the end of a private road nestled among the mountains. “Four acres feel like hundreds with the surrounding parks and the privacy they offer,” said Kutzle.

The bright white exterior gives way to the same inside, while wood accents and heated concrete floors smash whitewashed common areas. On the main level, there is a living room, a dining area and a kitchen with central island, all bordered by sliding glass doors.

The second floor includes a bonus room, an office, an attic accessible by a spiral staircase and the master suite. One of the three bedrooms, it opens onto a spacious terrace with a panoramic view. A grassy lawn completes the property below.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass hold the list.

Originally from Fountain Valley, Kutzle recorded four albums with the pop-rock group, including “Oh My My” in 2016. Their latest effort, “Human”, is expected to be released this year.

Another base for super agents

Sports Super Agent Scott Boras, who represents some of the biggest stars in baseball, closed a big deal, paying $ 3.925 million for a house in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach is a popular place for Boras. He runs his sports agency outside the coastal city, and sold a Mediterranean-style home there last year for $ 2.9 million.

At 4,700 square feet, this house is slightly larger than the previous one, with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms on one floor. A few blocks from the water in the popular Cliffhaven district, the house has a spotless white exterior with black plantation shutters.

Inside, a circular skylight illuminates an entrance hall with paneled walls and a staircase. The other living areas include a billiard room, an office, a kitchen with two islands and an indoor-outdoor living room.

Pop-up doors open to the outside, where a slab patio includes a grill and fireplace. A swimming pool, a fountain and a herb garden with planters complete the decor.

Boras has negotiated more than $ 2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. Over the years, he has represented stars like Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and triple Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

Timothy Tamura and Jason Foreman of Valia Properties owned the list. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Estate represented Boras.

Abort a familiar route

As Jason WittenThe historic Dallas Cowboys race ended, as did his stay in Texas. The tight star, who signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders during the off season, put his impressive estate in Westlake, a wealthy suburb of Fort Worth, on the market for $ 4,685 million.

The Mediterranean mansion is located in Vaquero, a guarded community about half an hour north of the Cowboys stadium. The property rightly spans about 1.2 acres – roughly the size of a football field.

The dense landscaping approaches the stone house, which has an 8,000 square foot floor plan with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and large living areas. Hardwood floors provide a contrast in the whitewashed kitchen; other highlights include a wine cellar, a movie theater, a bar, and a game room filled with souvenirs.

Columns line the covered patios at the back, with separate dining rooms under hanging lamps. The spaces lead down to a huge complex-style swimming pool with spa, slide and waterfall. Elsewhere is an 828 square foot guest house.

Witten, 37, spent 15 seasons with the Cowboys and retired to become an analyst at ESPN Monday Night Football before returning to the team for another season in 2019. He has racked up 1,215 receptions during his career in Dallas, good for the most in team history and the fourth of all time.

In March, he signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roxann Taylor and Dan Nicoloff of Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake hold the list.