Governor Cuomo to Expand Coronavirus Testing for Minorities

As black, Latin American and low-income families are infected at higher rates, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that he is launching a coronavirus testing initiative to reduce disparity.

Cuomo told reporters that he plans to expand coronavirus testing to 24 churches in colored and low-income communities. Officials, in collaboration with churches and religious leaders, will help organize and manage the temporary facilities and encourage residents of these communities to get tested, Cuomo said.

The governor said that 20 of the 21 postal codes in New York with the most COVID-19 hospitalizations have higher-than-average percentages of black or Latino residents.

“There is no doubt that this is a problem,” said Cuomo. “We must fight the racial disparities of this pandemic and respond to the needs where they are.”

“Hospitals report every night how many cases they have and where they come from. When you look at this information, especially in Brooklyn and the Bronx, it is clear that the communities come from low-income populations and heavier minorities. “

Cuomo said that coronavirus testing is also offered in social housing complexes and that authorities have delivered face masks and hand sanitizer to residents of public housing.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.), who helps coordinate relief efforts, said that people of color and low-income communities across the country have been hit hard during emergencies due to lack of resources.

“We can fight this COVID-19 pandemic with these places of worship and religious leaders who have the capacity to reach those in the community who need to be tested,” he said. “It is not over for any of us.”

On Saturday, the national toll of the pandemic was over 77,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

New York City, which has been hit hard, has seen a steady decline in daily reports of new cases and a decline in hospitalizations related to coronaviruses in the past few weeks. But Cuomo said a disturbing number of New Yorkers still die daily.

He said 226 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period ending Friday, bringing the state total to more than 21,000.

“There are 226 people who have lost their lives despite everything our health care system could do,” said Cuomo. “You see how incredibly constant this number is. This is where we were five days ago. “