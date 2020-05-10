GOP anti-Trump ad invites President to attack critics

Reed Galen was on the verge of falling asleep one night last week when her phone rang. President Trump tweeted about him and his group of long-standing Republican allies working to make sure Trump is not re-elected.

The group, a political action committee called the Lincoln Project, had created an ad called “Mourning in America”, a play about a famous Ronald Reagan campaign ad from 1984. The one-minute video explodes management by Trump of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn, arguing that it has made the country “weaker, sicker and poorer”.

It was mostly a digital effort, but they spent a few thousand dollars to run the Fox News ad on Tucker Carlson’s Monday night show. The purchase – intended for a single audience – clearly hit the nail on the head.

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed 12 years ago, then another 8 years, then who were REALLY beaten by me, a first political timer, 4 years ago, copied (unimaginatively) the concept of a Ronald Reagan announcement, “Morning in America,” doing everything possible to … take revenge for all their many failures, “Trump wrote in a storm of tweets after midnight last Monday.” I never used none of them … because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. “

Galen, a former GOP strategist based in Orange County who now lives in Park City, Utah, called the moment “surreal.”

“This is one of those things where you work hard, and you have an idea, and sometimes it all comes to fruition,” he said. “I would be lying if I said it didn’t seem surreal to sit in bed and watch the President of the United States destroy you and your friends and spell your name wrong.”

It was the most attention that the Lincoln project had received. The Political Action Committee was formed by a small group of Republican strategists with connections to politicians such as former President George W. Bush, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, the late Arizona senator John McCain and former Ohio Governor John Kasich. Many have ties to California. They approved Democrat Joe Biden as president.

They had a relatively small budget and are largely unknown to the general public, although their anti-Trump efforts made headlines.

Trump’s tweets launched them into a new stratosphere. Their videos typically receive several hundred thousand views; “Mourning in America” ​​has been watched by over 16 million people. Between November 5 and March 31, the group raised less than $ 2.6 million; in less than a week since the announcement began, they have raised more than $ 2 million. The group plans to use the money to broadcast the ad in Wisconsin, Florida and Ohio this week.

📺 Mourning In America pic.twitter.com/djkH0ySCqo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

“From our perspective, half a million views was good enough for a group of guys on a pirate ship, doing all the work themselves,” said Galen. But now, “he took his own life. That’s what he did, frankly. It takes you from Twitterverse to the real world. People who might not have heard of us for days, weeks, or who now know we exist. And that benefits us. “

It seems unlikely that Trump will stop.

“Why is it that all the political experts and consultants that I beat so easily and so badly, the people who billed their clients far more than their services are, became so totally” upset “about your favorite president, me, “Trump tweeted on Saturday.” These people are completely crazy! “