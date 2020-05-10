For Jack Zwiers, the end of the season was doubly difficult

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Jack zwiers

School: University of Los Angeles

Sport: Volleyball

Key statistics: Central blocker for the team considered the Palisades’ best challenger in the Western League

Fall plans: Attend Cal State Northridge

On the canceled season:

“It is definitely frustrating. What should have been a four-year career in high school is two because I had an injury in my first year and then the coronavirus. “

On his sports experience in high school:

“It was a learning experience. It helped me learn to be a teammate, to appreciate my teammates, to work not only for myself, but to make the whole team succeed. “

On life without sport:

“I mostly hang out doing things on my phone. I try to wander from time to time, stay at home and play games on my Playstation.”

On the celebration of the senior night at home:

“My mom got the idea. They made me a steak, made posters, took photos and we had a really fun evening. I made a lot of memories during my two years. It’s good to look back and celebrate the two years I’ve had rather than the two years I’ve missed.

Lessons learned for the 2020 promotion:

“I don’t see the teacher every day telling me that I have to do this. I think it’s better because when you get to university it will be like that. The big lesson is to be more responsible for myself and my schoolwork and making sure I get things done. ”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“Major in film and television arts.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.