Elon Musk moves Tesla to Texas or Nevada in the midst of CA coronavirus decay

Elon Musk announced Saturday that it plans to move Tesla to either Texas or Nevada – after the electronic carmaker was told the California health authorities could not reopen it on Friday.

“Frankly, this is the last straw. Tesla is now relocating its headquarters and coming to Texas / Nevada with its programs immediately. If we even like the Fremont production business at all, it depends on how Tesla is treated in the future, ”Musk raged on Twitter.

Musk also said Tesla will file a lawsuit against Alameda County, which was denied opening by health authorities, even though board director Gavin Newsom is easing locking measures nationwide.

“Tesla will file a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. Alameda’s unelected and ignorant “temporary health officer” is acting against the governor, the president, our constitutional freedoms, and common sense! “Musk tweet.

Musk’s Twitter rampage comes after Newsom announced production could continue in the state, and the company announced plans to continue “limited operations” at its Fremont plant on Friday. However, Newsom’s orders do not override the orders of provincial officials – they said they did not give a “green light”.

In Alameda County, the shelter order is valid until 31 May, according to its website.

“Given Governor Newsom’s earlier statement today approving California production, we are working to resume production in Fremont tomorrow afternoon,” Musk wrote in an email to employees Thursday night.

Musk has repeatedly expressed his disappointment at California’s “fascist” treatment of the coronavirus and the closure of Tesla’s factories.

Alameda County Health Authorities responded to Musk’s announcement with a statement saying the county hopes to reach an agreement with Tesla soon.

“[Alameda County has] communicated directly and worked closely with the Tesla Group on the Fremont field. This has been a collaboration, a sincere effort to develop and implement a safety plan that will allow reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of workers who travel to and from work at the Tesla plant, ”officials wrote.

Health officials said Tesla has “responded” to the health guidelines.

Government of Texas. Greg Abbott was apparently observing the separation, Retweeting Muski using “eyeballs”.

But residents of San Joaquin, a neighborhood in Alameda, also contacted Musk with an offer to dismantle a larger presence from the carmaker.

“[San Joaquin] have been sensible and reasonable, while Alameda has been irrational and detached from reality. Foundries and other faculties in San Joaquin have worked 24/7 all the time without adverse effects. Same with Giga Nevada ” Musk answered the account suggests the carmaker move to San Joaquin.