Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as she wants you to believe

“The stories are all true!” said a former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” staff member from recent reports that the richest actor in the world is also allegedly one of the crudest.

“Is she always nice? No, “said the former staff member. “It irritates me that people think it is very soft and light and that it gets away with it.”

Recently, DeGeneres, 62, who tells viewers to be “nice” at the end of his broadcast, did not get out.

In recent weeks, DeGeneres was criticized to compare the coronavirus lock to “Being in prison” even as she posts Instagram videos of herself in his $ 27 million Balinese-style mansion near Santa Barbara, California. She was also charged in a report released to Variety with cut off her talk show show union team in favor of freelancers. (A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which broadcasts Ellen’s program, told Variety that the change had been authorized by union representatives and that none of the team members had lost their jobs. )

Then there is the Twitter thread calling her “one of the most nasty people in the world” for allegedly denouncing a waitress’ nail polish and ordering that subordinates not come into visual contact with her.

And last week, a former security guard who served as a bodyguard for DeGeneres and her family when the actress hosted the Academy Awards 2014 told Fox News that she was very hostile.

“Ellen just looked at me sideways and didn’t even say” hello “or” thank you for protecting my mom, my wife and me, “said Tom Majercak. “It was very cold and it was very cunning and it was actually a little demeaning in the way she treated people other than those in her circle.”

“She is so busy and rich. Why would she have f – k with me? ” – Waitress Chris Farah

Podcaster Kevin T. Porter, who started the Twitter feed, told the Post that the star’s not-so-nice attitude was an “open secret” in Hollywood and that he had heard many stories from his friends who had worked with her.

“There has always been this network of whispers about his notorious behavior,” he said.

More than 2,250 people posted to the thread. (Porter admits there is no way to verify the stories.)

One of the posters was Chris Farah, 35, an actress and comedian. She said she was a waitress at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles in March 2014 when DeGeneres and his wife, Portia de Rossi came for brunch. Farah said DeGeneres was not particularly friendly but did not complain about anything.

A week later, Farah’s manager dismissed her.

“He asked me if I had served Ellen,” Farah told the Post. “I was really excited for a minute. I thought maybe she wanted to use me on her show. Then he told me that Ellen had written to the owner to complain that I had chipped off nail polish. I could not believe it. She is so busy and rich. Why would she have f – k with me? ”

“Something happens when people become stars and enter this economic stratosphere,” says Shelley Ross, who was the executive producer of “Good Morning America” ​​in 1997 when Diane Sawyer did a major interview with DeGeneres, after the comedian risked everything to become gay – and saw his sitcom “Ellen” will be canceled a year later Therefore.

DeGeneres told Sawyer that she has always felt like an outsider and an outsider. Today, however, she is the ultimate insider: worth $ 330 million and buddies with powerful players from the Obamas to Bill Gates to the Kardashians.

A former associate producer remembered being in Ellen’s office several years ago when the star lost his glasses and could not read text on his iPhone.

“She stopped everything and called,” said the producer. “The next thing we know, we literally hear [Apple CEO] Steve Jobs picks up and says “Hi, Ellen” … Ellen told him that the iPhone should have a bigger font. It’s her. It’s not that she’s a demon. She just lives in an incredibly privileged bubble and is disconnected from the real world. “

Ross, who said she loved Ellen when she met her, compared DeGeneres’ mega-celebrity to that of Oprah Winfrey.

“It was not given to them,” she said. “They did everything for them. Think of all those who made fun of them and said that you are too fat, that you are too black, that you are too gay – but they still went on. There must be underlying damage that is never smoothed out. “

Ellen’s executive producer Mary Connelly, who has accompanied the series since its inception, said she has never seen DeGeneres show diva behavior.

“Nothing that is said speaks to Ellen that I know,” said Connelly.

“Do she and the producers sometimes have to make unpopular decisions? Yes. Ellen is not afraid to tell you when she doesn’t like something. She had difficult conversations with me. It is a function of everyday life. But the person I know is someone who comes every day and wants to present a fun show in a fun environment and help people. “

More than one person who has worked with DeGeneres has said that lecturing everyone for “being nice” has failed them – because no one is that nice all the time.

“One of the things I liked about her was that behind the scenes, she had a darker sense of humor,” said Steven Mazan, a former editor for the show.

“I have never seen her so vindictive. I think people want to believe that the Ellen you see on TV is the whole Ellen or the real Ellen. But no one is that simple. “